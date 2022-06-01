ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Olympian Hannah Miley made MBE for services to swimming and women in sport

By Dan Barker
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ENwn_0fxTnQun00

Double Commonwealth champion Hannah Miley has another award to add to her haul after being made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to swimming and women in sport.

But, as she had moved house, the official letter had been sent to her parents, Carmel and Patrick , and rather than the Royal Mail , it was her mum who ended up delivering the good news.

“She came over and she didn’t know what it was, and then I opened it and I had to re-read it several times and then I burst into tears and then hugged my mum and my mum burst into tears as well. It was just lovely,” said the 32-year-old, who announced her retirement from competitive swimming in December.

“To be able to share that moment with her was very, very special.

“It meant the world to me. I put 100 per cent effort into my sport for so many years, and I don’t do it for the accolades, I don’t do it for the rewards at the end of it. I do it because I love what I do and I love being able to make an impact and help people.

“But to get an MBE for all that I’ve done, it’s kind of cool.”

Miley, who was born in Swindon and moved to Inverurie with her family when just three months old, started out at Garioch Amateur Swimming Club, where she was coached by her father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KQWR_0fxTnQun00

She won 400 metres medley gold for Scotland in Delhi in 2010 and successfully defended her title when the Games headed to Glasgow four years later as well as collecting bronze in the 200m medley.

Miley represented Great Britain at three Olympics from 2008 to 2016, narrowly missing out on a podium place when finishing fourth in the 400m medley in Rio.

The Scot took 400m medley silver at the 2011 World Championships in Shanghai, having claimed European gold in the same event in 2010. She also boasts one silver and three bronze European Championship medals.

Miley won 400m medley gold at the 2012 World Short Course Championships in Istanbul, having secured silver in the 400m and bronze in the 200m medley in Manchester four years previously, and was crowned 400m medley champion at the European Short Course Championships in 2009 and 2012.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wlN5_0fxTnQun00

During the coronavirus pandemic, she gave hundreds of free online classes to clubs, swimmers and organisations to help inspire and motivate anyone needing support with nutrition, exercise and motivation.

She is also working on a programme to help educate women on menstrual health, saying that, when she was a young athlete, “it wasn’t really dealt with”.

“I was just told to go on the pill and that was it and at that time that was the information we had,” she said. She is now helping to educate female athletes about how to not be “held back by their hormones, to actually realise that they are so much more than just the days that they feel a bit off”.

The honour also recognises her work in Scottish Swimming’s Young Volunteer Programme, which gives young athletes a voice in shaping the future of the sport.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
motor1.com

Rider killed in 2022 Isle of Man TT practice

The TT returns in 2022 after a two-year absence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with action beginning last Sunday with the first official qualifying sessions. Running continued through Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with this evening's running consisting of a lap for Sidecars, followed by a Superbike, Superstock and Supersport session.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Miley
Person
Miley
Daily Mail

Briton, 21, who 'organised street races for young elite who bet on events where drivers tried to copy video game with dangerous manoeuvres' is arrested after 110mph crash in Spain

A British man said to have been imitating a video street racing game has been arrested after a 110mph police chase in Spain. The 21-year-old was held along with a 19-year-old Irish teenager with him in the car after smashing into a roadside barrier in Seville in the rented 600 horsepower Audi RS6.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Eve Muirhead reflects on remarkable six months after being upgraded to OBE

Eve Muirhead reflected on a remarkable change in fortunes after concluding the greatest season of her career by being upgraded to an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.The 32-year-old had looked set to miss out on a place at the Beijing Winter Olympics after making a poor start in the final qualification tournament in Holland in December.But an extraordinary shift in momentum saw Muirhead’s team turn their campaign around, going on to sweep to gold in Beijing before Muirhead teamed up with Bobby Lammie to also claim the world mixed doubles crown in April.Muirhead gets an OBE to add...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Competitive Swimming#Olympian#Double Commonwealth#The Royal Mail#Twitter#Inverurie
Kerrang

Cassyette announces Sad Girl Summer UK headline tour

Cassyette's 2022 diary is continuing to fill up with the announcement of her Sad Girl Summer UK headline tour. Fresh from supporting My Chemical Romance, and ahead of festival appearances at the likes of Slam Dunk, Download and 2000trees this summer, the artist has confirmed a new UK tour named after her recent pop-punk banger.
MUSIC
The Independent

Casper Ruud overcomes protest distraction to conquer Marin Cilic at French Open

Casper Ruud reached his first grand slam final at the French Open after his match with Marin Cilic was interrupted by a woman invading the court.The semi-final was held up for 10 minutes after the woman walked on to the court and tied herself to the net.The woman, believed to be a climate-change protester, wore a T-shirt bearing the slogan ‘we have 1,028 days left’.She strolled on to Court Phillipe-Chatrier unchallenged during the third set and attached herself to the net, raising serious questions about security at Roland Garros.Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo looked on as the players left the court...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Meet the finalists of Scotland's home of the year

The finalists in the running to be crowned Scotland's home of the year are now known. The popular BBC Scotland TV series has selected nine regional winners. This year's search showcased a vast range of home styles including cosy little houses to grand conversions, stunning self-builds to breathtaking renovations. The...
WORLD
The Independent

Tim David stars as Lancashire hold nerve in tense finish against Northants

Lancashire held their nerve against Northamptonshire to clinch a two-wicket win off the final ball in their Vitality Blast match at Emirates Old Trafford.Needing six to win off the final over, the home side’s chances appeared to have gone when Jimmy Neesham dismissed both Danny Lamb and Tim David.But with three needed off one ball, New Zealander Neesham bowled a wide and then a no-ball to give Lancashire the spoils..@EmiratesOT 𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙨. 😍Nights like these...⚡ #LightningStrikes pic.twitter.com/KK8SgioauW— Lancashire Lightning (@lancscricket) June 3, 2022David’s 26-ball 42, which included three sixes, helped Lancashire to extend their unbeaten start and preserve their 100 per...
SPORTS
The Independent

A guide to the best outdoor restaurants in the UK

Summer is right around the corner, and so is the hunt for the best al fresco dining spots to catch whatever sun the weather has to offer. From elegant afternoon teas to beach club-inspired terraces and rooftop riveras, we’ve got you covered. Scroll through to find the best fresh air dining spot near you. The Lucky ClubNorthyard, Camden MarketThe new hip rooftop terrace in town, this Camden Market spot features unique and exciting food and drink options, from elevated Mexican classics such as sea bass cevihce and lobster tacos, to fancy mezcal margaritas. Take your chances during the “Lucky Hours”...
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Eilish McColgan column: 'I want to stop kids being priced out of athletics'

I loved my home track in Dundee when I was a kid. It meant everything to me. But looking back, it wasn't the best. We used to have to chase away rabbits to stop them nibbling at the already-patchy lane one. Kids would disappear into complete darkness on the back straight before re-emerging under the one floodlight that worked.
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

679K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy