Cafe Rouge founder Karen Jones made a dame

By Henry Saker-Clark
 2 days ago

Cafe Rouge founder Karen Jones has been recognised with a damehood for her contribution to the hospitality industry.

Ms Jones is one of a number of business leaders to appear on the Queen’s Birthday honours list.

Currently, Ms Jones is the executive chair of Italian restaurant chain Prezzo and also chairs fellow operators Hawksmoor and Mowgli.

The industry leader helped set up and float Theme Restaurants Ltd in her early twenties, before going on to launch French chain Cafe Rouge.

In the early 2000s Ms Jones led Spirit Group, one of the country’s biggest pub firms, before its £2.7 billion takeover by Punch Taverns in 2006.

“I’m deeply honoured and feel incredibly fortunate because I am keenly aware that such recognition is only possible because of unceasing work from many talented people to whom I am deeply indebted,” Ms Jones said.

Business is fascinating and hospitality is my passion: to be recognised for services to both makes me want to be better and do more.

“Together we will continue to build hospitality’s appeal as a sought-after sector in which to work, which provides great jobs, training and skills for the new cohort of young women and men who have come into the sector in recent times and who will be our leaders and entrepreneurs of the future.”

Elsewhere, Ron Kalifa, chairman of Network International and former WorldPay CEO, has been knighted for services to the financial industry, technology and public service.

Mr Kalifa delivered an independent review of UK fintech on behalf of the Treasury last year.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot has also been knighted after leading the pharmaceutical giant through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Queen has also made Waterstones and Daunt Books boss James Daunt a CBE.

Steve Ingham, the chief executive of recruiter PageGroup who announced his plans to step down earlier this year, was also made a CBE for his contribution to business.

Elsewhere, Tom Joule, the founder and chief brand officer of clothing brand Joules becomes an OBE.

British Beer & Pub Association boss Emma McClarkin was also made an OBE for her contribution for the UK’s pub industry.

“I am delighted and humbled to receive this honour,” she said.

“It is truly wonderful to receive this recognition on behalf of the beer and pub sector and for the incredible work the British Beer and Pub Association have done throughout the pandemic and continue to do to support the sector I am so passionate about.”

