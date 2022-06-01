ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Shadow minister calls for ‘urgency’ over climate change

By Isobel Frodsham
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUoMX_0fxTnJyw00

A shadow minister for international trade who has been given a damehood has called for “urgency” in the Government’s response to tackling climate change.

Labour MP for Llanelli Nia Griffith , who has become Dame Commander, said she is concerned that moves towards investment in renewables is often something which is pushed to one side.

She has been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, which have been announced ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.

Whatever I've achieved has not been by my efforts alone, it’s been in cooperation with others

Nia Griffith

The shadow minister emphasised her involvement in the Climate Change Act, after spending many years campaigning about the climate crisis, and the redevelopment of the Llanelli Railway Goods Shed as some highlights to her career as an MP.

She told the PA news agency: “It was very, very exciting to be working on that act.

“What has disappointed me is that since 2010, we have rather sat backwards and not put the foot on the accelerator on the things that we need to do, for example, a lot more investment in renewables.

“That’s now coming back to bite with the realisation that we’re very reliant on imported gas and oil, with the situation in Ukraine obviously influencing that. There should have been a lot more done.

“What worries me is that it’s very often something which can be pushed to one side. It’s urgent that things should be done now and not just left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zekwg_0fxTnJyw00

“So I’d like to see a greater emphasis from this Government on investing in the ways that we can to cut down our emissions.”

A Government spokeswoman said: “Thanks to a massive £90 billion investment in renewable energy in the last decade, we have one of the most reliable and diverse energy systems in the world, and unlike the rest of Europe, we are not dependent on Russian energy imports.

“Nearly 40% of our electricity now comes from renewable sources, and since 2010 we have delivered a 500% increase in the amount of renewable energy capacity connected to the grid.

“We have also recently set out an energy security strategy which will supercharge our domestic renewable energy capacity in the long term.”

Dame Nia added that it was an “absolutely huge privilege” to have been given a damehood, thanking her colleagues for their work on her projects over the years.

“I have to say, I was absolutely astounded when I received the news,” she said. “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the people who have worked with me over the years on many projects that I’ve been involved in, because whatever I’ve achieved has not been by my efforts alone, it’s been in cooperation with others.”

She added that her role as an MP for Llanelli is “absolutely central” to her life.

“What I really wanted to achieve as an MP is first and foremost influencing policy for the better, and that means trying to get things done which actually improve people’s lives,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
The Independent

UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russia’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine, a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports, at the “high risk” of deaths of UK personnel and the escalation of war in Europe.In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nia Griffith
The Independent

Government ‘will unveil new plan to help cost-of-living crisis on Thursday’

A new Government plan to help people during the cost-of-living crisis is reportedly due to be unveiled the day after Sue Gray’s report is published.Chancellor Rishi Sunak is widely reported to be meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday to “sign off” on their “multibillion-pound” plan, with Thursday being the suggested date for an announcement.Government sources told the PA news agency that no decisions have been made yet and the timing is yet to be confirmed.It comes after Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told MPs the regulator is expecting the energy price cap to increase by a further £830...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Canada’s new gun laws could spark Russian invasion

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a novel argument against Canada’s proposed new gun control legislation: It invites a Russian invasion.“Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country,” the US congresswoman opined on Twitter. “Like, perhaps Russia, who is very angry at America right now.”Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, introduced the legislation on Monday in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill would ban the sale and purchase of handguns, effectively capping their...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: As an American, I think Queen Elizabeth II should apologize for racism at her Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle is a role model and beacon of hope for many Black Americans. Her story resonated with me strongly — my mother is biracial, and Markle’s words about the racism she experienced felt sadly familiar. Watching the right-wing British media attack Markle, and then watching how the royal family stayed silent in the face of it, was a painful experience.Now, on her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II has a chance to change things — by making a formal apology to the descendants of those exploited by Britain’s imperialist past.As the longest-standing monarch in British history, the queen commands the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

China says it will work with Russia to promote ‘real democracy’

China will work with Russia to promote “real democracy”, said a Chinese diplomat as the West continued to corner both nations over human-rights violations.“China is willing to work together with Russia and the global community to promote real democracy based on nations’ own conditions,” Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi was quoted by Bloomberg as saying at a China-Russia thinktank summit on Wednesday.Both administrations, known for being authoritative in nature, have been accused by critics of violating the human rights of their citizens. In a veiled attack on the US, Mr Wang said “monopolising” the definition of democracy and human...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Security#Energy Systems#Shadow
The Independent

Russian advance in eastern Ukraine to be delayed by ‘operational pause’, West believes

Russian troops in eastern Ukraine are likely to be forced to take an “operational pause” after slow and grinding advances over recent weeks have left little more than 50 per cent of the forces initially deployed by Vladimir Putin in a state of combat effectiveness, Western officials have said.Officials said the Russians face a series of perilous river crossings and are showing signs of “disillusionment” with the campaign, not only among rank-and-file soldiers but also senior officers.With Ukrainian defences soon to be bolstered by HIMARS rocket systems, supplied by US president Joe Biden, Russia will face increasingly effective resistance to...
MILITARY
The Independent

Former first minister and six MPs recognised in Birthday Honours

A former first minister at Stormont and six serving MPs and have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, which have been announced ahead of the Platinum Jubilee.Arlene Foster, the former DUP leader in Northern Ireland, former minister and Conservative MP for Basingstoke Maria Miller, and shadow minister for international trade and Labour MP for Llanelli Nia Griffith, have all been made dames in the list.Former attorney general and Tory MP for Kenilworth and Southam Jeremy Wright, and former minister and Labour MP for East Ham Stephen Timms, have been given knighthoods.Tory MP for Chatham and Aylesford Tracey Crouch, who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ministers warned of ‘millions’ of winter power cuts and rationed supply – OLD

Ministers have reportedly been warned of potential power cuts to as many as six million households this winter, with the Government drawing up plans for rationed electricity if supply issues deteriorate.According to The Times, Government modelling of a “reasonable” worst-case scenario predicts major gas shortages in winter if Russia cuts off more supplies to the EU.The paper writes limits could be imposed on industrial use of gas, including on gas-fired power stations, causing electricity shortages.As a result, six million homes could see their electricity rationed, primarily during morning and evening peaks, in curbs that may last more than a month.Worse...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Archbishop calls for return to good standards in public life after partygate

The Archbishop of Canterbury has reacted to Sue Gray’s report on partygate by saying “we need to rediscover” good standards in public life.Archbishop Justin Welby said the report shows that “culture, behaviour and standards in public life” matter.It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied fresh calls to resign following the publication of Ms Gray’s report into lockdown law-breaking parties at Downing Street.We need to be able to trust our national institutions, particularly in times of great troubleJustin WelbyIn a statement, the archbishop said “we need to be able to trust our national institutions” in times of trouble.“Sue Gray’s report...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: A confidence vote on Boris Johnson as party leader is now inevitable

Boris Johnson’s dispute with Christopher Geidt, his adviser on ministerial interests, will fuel the growing revolt by Conservative MPs. The prime minister can’t help himself. He has again displayed his contempt for the rules designed to uphold standards in public life. Geidt threatened to resign when Johnson refused to even consider whether his Partygate fine might have breached the ministerial code. In a public rebuke, Geidt warned the code is at risk of “ridicule”.The ethics watchdog, a former private secretary to the Queen, is regarded as the politest person in Whitehall. But he has teeth, even though Johnson stubbornly refuses to...
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

With a return to Labor government, it's time for an NDIS 'reset'

Labor’s election win sees a return of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) to the control of the party that first passed legislation for it. Bill Shorten’s appointment as NDIS Minister makes him responsible for the scheme he championed and helped establish. Many in the disability community feel the NDIS has moved a long way from its initial design and recent proposals have created a rift between the scheme and those it is supposed to serve. Getting the NDIS back on track will be a big task but we have some sense of what Labor’s plan will be given its...
POLITICS
The Independent

100 speeches in 100 days of war: Zelenskyy rallies Ukraine

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells it, when Russia invaded 100 days ago, no one expected his country to survive. World leaders advised him to flee. “But they didn’t know us,” he said in a late-night video address in April when the war hit its 50th day. “And they didn’t know how brave Ukrainians are, how much we value freedom.”He could have been speaking about himself. No one knew how a 44-year-old man who had catapulted himself from the world of entertainment into the presidency would respond to an invasion by Russia’s giant army.His response has been forceful — and...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Liz Truss reaffirms UK support for Ukraine on 100th day of Russian invasion

Liz Truss has reaffirmed Britain’s support for Ukraine, warning Russia’s “unjustified and illegal” invasion threatened world peace and economic stability.In a statement marking the 100th day of the war, the foreign secretary said the UK remained determined that president Vladimir Putin’s offensive should not succeed.“He expected the invasion to be over in days, but significantly underestimated the resolve of brave Ukrainians, who have valiantly defended their country,” she said.“Putin’s invasion has brought death and destruction on a scale not seen in Europe since World War II. This war has huge ramifications for global peace, prosperity and food security. It matters...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Victorian government to give almost $2.7m to AAP to boost regional media

Regional media outlets across Victoria are set to benefit from state government support for the newswire Australian Associated Press. The premier, Daniel Andrews, announced a three-year deal worth almost $2.7m to help strengthen regional newspapers and radio bulletins by supporting AAP’s complementary service. “Local newspapers, radio and television outlets...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

679K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy