Tory MP handed knighthood by Boris Johnson days after calling for him to quit

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IRh8W_0fxTnHDU00

Boris Johnson has handed a knighthood to a senior Conservative MP who turned against his leadership and called for his resignation earlier this week.

Former cabinet minister Jeremy Wright , Tory MP for Kenilworth and Southam, has been given the gong as part of the Queen’s platinum jubilee birthday honours.

The timing of the announcement is awkward for the prime minister, coming only days after Mr Wright condemned Mr Johnson over Partygate and asked him to resign “for the good of this and future governments”.

The Tory backbencher said Mr Johnson bore “personal responsibility” for the culture at No 10, arguing that the prime minister would “hinder” the restoration of the government’s reputation.

Mr Wright, the former attorney general, was recognised in the honours for his work on the thorny legal issues in the Brexit negotiations and response to the chemical attack in Syria.

Meanwhile, former DUP leader and Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster – the first woman to hold either position – was given a damehood for her public service.

The top unionist figure was in charge of the DUP when the party propped up Theresa May’s Conservative government in the aftermath of the 2017 general election.

Dame Arlene said she was “thrilled and delighted” at the award. “As a big royalist, it’s a huge honour to receive this damehood in the 70th year of Her Majesty’s reign.”

Other political figures to receive honours as part of the Queen’s jubilee celebrations include former Tory equalities minister Maria Miller MP and Labour MP Nia Griffith MP, who were both handed damehoods.

Ms Miller was recognised for her campaigning work on equalities – having introduced same-sex marriage legislation – while Ms Griffith was also hailed for her campaigning work for women and the LGBT+ community.

Labour MP Stephen Timms, who has represented East Ham for almost 30 years, was handed a knighthood. Known for his campaigning work on poverty, the veteran MP chairs the work and pensions select committee.

Elsewhere, Tracey Crouch – the Tory MP who led the recent fan-led review of English football – was made an OBE. Fellow Conservative backbencher Chris Skidmore, the former universities minister, was also given an OBE.

Mr Skidmore said: “I’m very grateful for the award for my continued work in higher education and the environment since leaving government – though don’t deserve it compared to the thousands of academics and businesses working hard to deliver on our climate commitments.”

Jonathan Powell, former No 10 chief of staff under Tony Blair, was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George for his services to foreign policy.

Several UK officials who worked in Afghanistan at the time of the evacuation have also been included in the latest honours list.

Dr Martin Longden, former charge d’affaires of the UK mission to Afghanistan, was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George. Deputy ambassador to the British Embassy in Kabul, Alexander Pinfield, working there until October 2021, gets an OBE.

Last week MPs on the foreign affairs select committee criticised the government’s handling of the evacuation of Kabul – but praised personnel on the ground during Operation Pitting.

The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
The Independent

UK’s Nato envoy warns Royal Navy may have to battle Russia

Royal Navy ships could be sent into action against Russia’s Black Sea blockade of Ukraine, a Tory MP who leads the UK’s parliamentary delegation to Nato has suggested.Alec Shelbrooke said that British warships could have to use “lethal defensive force” against Russia’s forces as part of a mission to escort vital grain supplies out of Ukrainian ports, at the “high risk” of deaths of UK personnel and the escalation of war in Europe.In a message to constituents, Mr Shelbrooke said that a challenge to Boris Johnson’s leadership would be “an indulgence” at a time when the prime minister is...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

NHS staff say they often go WITHOUT food on long shifts because canteens have 'inflexible hours' and are 'too expensive' - with MPs paying LESS for gourmet meals at Westminster

NHS staff have been sharing how they often skip meals because canteens are 'too busy' and say they often can't get hot food at the times they want it because privately-run restaurants within hospitals 'don't understand' 24-hour shift patterns. On Twitter, hospital workers shared their experiences of being told they...
HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: As an American, I think Queen Elizabeth II should apologize for racism at her Platinum Jubilee

Meghan Markle is a role model and beacon of hope for many Black Americans. Her story resonated with me strongly — my mother is biracial, and Markle’s words about the racism she experienced felt sadly familiar. Watching the right-wing British media attack Markle, and then watching how the royal family stayed silent in the face of it, was a painful experience.Now, on her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II has a chance to change things — by making a formal apology to the descendants of those exploited by Britain’s imperialist past.As the longest-standing monarch in British history, the queen commands the...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Voices: I’ve completely changed my mind about the jubilee – and the royal family

They’ve tied red, white and blue bunting between the beech trees all the way up the street. Half the windows have got Union Jacks in and giant posters of the Queen. It’s a definite upgrade. The only face that normally gets put up in the windows round here belongs to Nigel Farage.I presume my street is having a street party, but I couldn’t tell you when. It will all have been organised via the WhatAapp group, but I left that when someone asked me to sign a Free Tommy Robinson petition.Can it really be 10 years since we last did...
U.K.
BBC

Partygate: Publish PM's wife's texts over No 10 'event', says Labour

Labour has called for text messages sent by Boris Johnson's wife about a potentially rule-breaking event in the Downing Street flat to be published. The Sunday Times has reported there is evidence Carrie Johnson organised a gathering for the PM's 56th birthday in their flat, on 19 June 2020. Labour...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: A confidence vote on Boris Johnson as party leader is now inevitable

Boris Johnson’s dispute with Christopher Geidt, his adviser on ministerial interests, will fuel the growing revolt by Conservative MPs. The prime minister can’t help himself. He has again displayed his contempt for the rules designed to uphold standards in public life. Geidt threatened to resign when Johnson refused to even consider whether his Partygate fine might have breached the ministerial code. In a public rebuke, Geidt warned the code is at risk of “ridicule”.The ethics watchdog, a former private secretary to the Queen, is regarded as the politest person in Whitehall. But he has teeth, even though Johnson stubbornly refuses to...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Getting the measure of Boris Johnson’s imperial nonsense

What sane government would consider the reintroduction of a system of weights and measures that has not been taught in schools for the best part of two generations (‘It makes no sense’: reaction to plan to revive imperial measurements in UK, 29 May)? A quick poll of my adult children suggests that most of their generation wouldn’t have any idea how many ounces there are in a pound, or fluid ounces in a pint. I assume that the restoration of pounds, shillings and pence cannot be far away, although given the fantasy world our government inhabits, perhaps galleons, sickles and knuts are their preferred option.
U.K.
