Illinois’ Google photo settlement accepting claims
(WTVO) — Illinoisans whose picture appeared on Google’s photo tool between 2015 and earlier this year could be in line to get paid.
It is part of a $100 million settlement. A valid claim is expected to get the person a payment of between $200 and $400. Google agreed to the settlement in April. The company did not admit that its app violates the “Illinois Biometric Privacy Law,” which requires companies to get user consent.
A similar lawsuit landed some Facebook users a check last month. That too stemmed from the use of facial recognition.
The deadline to submit a claim is September 24.
