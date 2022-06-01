ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois’ Google photo settlement accepting claims

By Jack Baudoin
 2 days ago

(WTVO) — Illinoisans whose picture appeared on Google’s photo tool between 2015 and earlier this year could be in line to get paid.

It is part of a $100 million settlement. A valid claim is expected to get the person a payment of between $200 and $400. Google agreed to the settlement in April. The company did not admit that its app violates the “Illinois Biometric Privacy Law,” which requires companies to get user consent.

A similar lawsuit landed some Facebook users a check last month. That too stemmed from the use of facial recognition.

The deadline to submit a claim is September 24.

