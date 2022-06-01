ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Beach, NY

SPECIAL REPORT: Ocean Beach Election 2022

By Shoshanna M.
fireislandnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a mayoral election year in Ocean Beach, but all eyes are on the village trustee race, as there are three candidates running for two available seats. When all the votes are cast on June 3, there will be at least one newcomer to the Ocean Beach Village Board, as...

fireislandnews.com

Herald Community Newspapers

Water project complaints aired at meeting

With construction well under way on the Bay Park Conveyance Project — a massive effort to improve water quality and storm resiliency across Nassau County — some residents are pleading for a solution to the problem of excessive noise caused by the construction. Work on the project started...
MERRICK, NY
City
Ocean Beach, NY
TBR News Media

Pond Path property on planning board’s agenda

On the agenda for the Town of Brookhaven Planning Board June 6 meeting is an eight-lot preliminary subdivision with cul-de-sac and drainage basin located at the southeast corner of Pond Path and Upper Sheep Pasture Road in East Setauket. A decision on the application submitted by Anthony Martino, president of...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Proud Boys once again march through Rockville Centre

For the second time in six months, the alt-right political group known as the Proud Boys marched through Rockville Centre. Dozens of people joined its procession across Sunrise Highway on May 21, and down North Village Road as people watched from the sidewalks and inside local businesses. Some were observed giving the OK hand gesture, which has become associated with “white power,” and labeled a hate symbol in 2019 by the Anti-Defamation League.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
TBR News Media

Port Jeff mayor addresses benches and traffic near train station

Mayor Margot Garant has responded to concerns about seating availability at Port Jefferson train station. The village mayor believes the issue of seating availability cannot be divorced from public safety. “We were getting a lot of complaints about the homeless population,” Garant said. “They were using the off and on ramps and sleeping in them. And our ridership — whether it was people from Port Jeff Station or Port Jeff village — they were complaining to us about the safety at that time of getting on and off the train, especially in the early mornings and in the evening hours.”
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
HuntingtonNow

Gold Star Beach Closed by Bacteria

Gold Star Battalion Beach in Huntington is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria, the Suffolk County Health Department said Thursday. Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott noted that bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as...
HUNTINGTON, NY
Marco Arment
Ian Levine
hudsonvalleypress.com

Ed Day Upset With Proposed Voting Law Proposal

Rockland County Executive Ed Day released the following statement regarding NYS Senate Bill S6197-C/Assembly Bill A8560-C. “I’m appalled that with only days left in this legislative session, New York’s state elected officials are, in what can only be described as a power grab, pushing for an unconstitutional violation of the voting rights, the right to responsive local government, and right to self-determination of every resident of this State outside of New York City.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

2 Arrested, Gambling Machines Seized at Huntington Station Deli

Two people were arrested and several gambling devices seized after a raid on a Huntington Station deli Friday night, Suffolk County police said. Yari’s Deli, at 1962 New York Ave., had been the subject of numerous neighborhood complaints. Second Precinct Crime Section officers, with Second Precinct Community Support Unit officers, Second Precinct Patrol officers, State Liquor Authority investigator, Town of Huntington fire marshall, and Town of Huntington Code Enforcement, conducted an inspection at approximately 9:45 p.m.
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Astorino confident ahead of GOP primary for governor

TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Former two-term Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, the state’s Republican candidate against Andrew Cuomo in 2014, is running for governor again. Astorino is battling to secure the GOP nomination against Congressman Lee Zeldin and Andrew Guiliani, an advisor to former President Donald Trump. The...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
#Ferries#Building Construction#Board Of Elections#Election Local#Village Court
27east.com

Blade’s New Regularly Scheduled Sag Harbor-NYC Seaplane Service Sets Off Alarms In Village

Seaplanes have landed in and taken off from the bay outside the Village of Sag Harbor for years. But the news this week that Blade, the booking agency known for... more. Blade, the flight-booking service, which had been planning this week to launch regularly scheduled seaplane service between Sag Harbor and its facility on East 23rd Street in Manhattan, has been forced to put its plans on hold after a public outcry and a swift response from village officials. A 30-second commercial showing happy passengers boarding a plane in New York and arriving in Sag Harbor, where they are ferried to Long Wharf in a speedboat, that appeared on YouTube and the company’s website was taken down Wednesday night. In addition, language on the company’s website that advertised helicopter, jet and ... 2 Jun 2022 by Stephen J. Kotz.
SAG HARBOR, NY
longislandadvance.net

Shorefront Shoreline project to start Labor Day

During the last Village of Patchogue Board meeting in May, the board approved the last step in the process for the living shoreline project at Shorefront Park to authorize mayor Paul Pontieri and/or deputy mayor Jack Krieger to act on behalf of the Village of Patchogue in all matters pertaining to the Department of the Army permit. The project, Pontieri said, is expected to start after Labor Day, after the Army Corps of Engineers signed off on the permit last week.
PATCHOGUE, NY
TBR News Media

Stony Brook beach closed to bathing

West Meadow Beach in Stony Brook is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. The announcement was made in a press release from the Suffolk County Department of Health Services on June 1. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr....
STONY BROOK, NY
News Break
NewsBreak
Herald Community Newspapers

Fun, food, and safety for Nautical Mile Festival

In addition to enjoying fun, food, and fellowship, safety is a primary concern for Freeport’s 32nd Nautical Mile Festival tomorrow (Saturday, June 4). Mayor Robert Kennedy and village officials gathered on the Mile outside the River House Grille today for a news conference to update residents on the security measures being taken.
FREEPORT, NY
Times Herald-Record

Appeals court reverses ruling in favor of Hasidic families in Washingtonville busing case

An appeals court panel has reversed a ruling that would have forced Washingtonville School District to begin busing Hasidic children to their religious schools on days when the public schools are closed. In a decision on Thursday, four Appellate Division judges in Albany supported the district's policy of driving students to nonpublic schools only when its own schools are open, and the state guidance on which that policy was based. The lower-court ruling in November that extended...
WASHINGTONVILLE, NY

