Monterey County District Attorney’s office releases preliminary information on deadly officer-involved shooting in Sand City

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE June 1, 2022, at 4:24 p.m. -- The Monterey County District Attorney's Office has released some of its preliminary findings in a deadly officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.

The D.A. said Sand City Police was attempting a traffic stop around 8:32 a.m. on a subject driving along Orange Avenue.

The subject didn't stop and drove around a 5-block radius at a low-to-normal rate of speed.

D.A. investigators said a 10-minute standoff ensued, with Seaside Police assisting Sand City P.D.

According to the D.A., police told the man to display both of his hands to officers, but the man would only display one.

Investigators said the man then pulled out what appeared to be a firearm, resulting in officers firing 6 shots at the subject. The subject was struck and killed by the rounds.

The D.A. said the firearm was later revealed to be a BB gun.

BB Gun located inside the vehicle a subject was driving when a deadly officer-involved shooting occurred in Sand City. (Photo courtesy of Monterey County District Attorney's Office)

The Monterey County Coroner's Office confirmed with KION the subject shot at by police was Anthony Keith Taylor.

Sand City and Seaside Police involved in the shooting are not being identified by the District Attorney's office at this time, however KION learned Sand City Chief Brian Ferrante was one of the police staff who engaged with the subject.

---

UPDATE June 1, 2022, at 2:08 p.m. -- The Sand City Police Chief Brian Ferrante has been put on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning on Catalina Street and Orange Avenue.

Sand City Police Chief Brian Ferrante.

The Sand City City Manager Vibeke Norgaard confirmed with KION that commander Vito Graziano is the temporary chief in Ferrante's absence.

Norgaard said Ferrante's leave is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

The Monterey County DA's Office is handling the investigation of this case.

---

UPDATE June 1, 2022, at 11:22 a.m. -- Seaside Interim Police Chief Nick Borges confirmed with KION that the Seaside Police Department was one agency involved in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday.

The Monterey County DA's office told KION that a subject is deceased after an officer-involved shooting in Sand City this morning.

KION independently confirmed at least two police officers shot at someone inside a vehicle. At least five shots could be heard.

Borges said that this shooting followed a car chase involving Seaside and Sand City officers. Officers surrounded the car and fired their duty weapons at the subject.

A Seaside officer has been placed on paid administrative leave and was one of the officers who fired at the subject, said Borges. Borges can't comment further as this is an ongoing investigation by the DA's office.

---

UPDATE June 1, 2022, at 10:19 a.m. -- Sand City Police told KION that the Monterey County District Attorney's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Sand City.

No word on what agency was involved in the shooting, if anyone was killed, or what led to the shooting, said our reporter on the scene.

---

Sand City Police confirm with KION that they are investigating a shooting on Catalina Street and Orange Avenue Wednesday.

Police say this is not an active shooting investigation.

This is a developing story.

