Lovesick Woman From Bangladesh Swims Across River to India to Marry Boyfriend

 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

By Tim Binnall

In a jaw-dropping testament to the power of love, a woman from Bangladesh journeyed by foot through a jungle full of fearsome tigers and then swam across a crocodile-infested river in order to illegally enter India so that she could marry her boyfriend. According to a local media report , Krishna Mandal connected with Abhik Mandal on Facebook and a romance between the two quickly blossomed. While the pair wished to get married, this plan proved to be problematic since neither of them possessed a passport, which made entering their partner's respective home country seemingly impossible until Krishna came up with a rather daring plan to make the wedding happen.

The young woman traveled to the western part of Bangladesh and set about walking through an enormous forested area known as the Sunderbans, which happens to be home to a sizeable population of wild Bengal tigers. Fortunately for Krishna, she managed to make her way across the jungle without encountering any of the ferocious big cats and eventually arrived at the shore of a river that serves as the border between Bangladesh and India. The lovesick traveler then began the second leg of her romantic mission by swimming for over an hour across the crocodile-infested water until she arrived on the opposite shore in her paramour's home country.

Luckily for Krishna, the online romance was not of the catfish variety as Abhik was waiting for her when she made it to India and, after a few days of getting acquainted in person, the pair were wed in the city of Kolkata. Alas, any hopes that the couple may have had for a honeymoon were dashed as word of the young woman's amazing journey soon began to spread on social media and it was not long before the tale reached authorities in India, who promptly arrested Krishna and handed her over to their Bangladeshi counterparts. While it is uncertain what sort of punishment Krishna might face for the ill-advised misadventure, one would not be surprised if her story of braving the wild in the name of love winds up being turned into a movie.

Andrei Tapalaga

3,400-Year-Old Forgotten City Emerges From Tigris River

The archaeological site of Kemune in the dried-up area of the Mosul reservoirUniversity of Tuebingen. The signs of climate change are becoming more obvious, especially in the western part of Asia where temperatures are reaching new high records. The most significant case is in Iraq where extreme drought has lowered the water levels in the Tigris River, unveiling the ruins of an ancient city.
