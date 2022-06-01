Quarles formally launches bid for Kentucky governor

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles formally launched his 2023 campaign for governor on Wednesday, stressing his rural background and pledging to unify the state if elected.

Quarles chose the courthouse square in his native Scott County to begin presenting his agenda and reintroducing himself to voters across the Bluegrass State.

“Only in America can a farm kid who grew up in the tobacco patch aspire to run for governor one day,” Quarles told supporters.

He touted his conservative credentials, including his opposition to abortion and support for gun ownership rights.

The event comes about a month after Quarles announced he would seek Kentucky’s top political job next year. He’s part of a growing list of candidates vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Quarles, a former state lawmaker now in his second term as agriculture commissioner, has long been seen as a gubernatorial contender. He’ll try to capitalize on his name recognition across rural GOP strongholds in what’s shaping up as a highly competitive Republican primary next year.

Others already in the governor’s race on the GOP side include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, state Auditor Mike Harmon and retired attorney Eric Deters. Several other Republicans are considering bids for governor. Their jockeying for advantage could overshadow this year’s elections in Kentucky.

