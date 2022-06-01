ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Quarles formally launches bid for Kentucky governor

By Bruce Schreiner, Associated Press
FOX 56
FOX 56
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FaiaP_0fxTeUGe00

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles formally launched his 2023 campaign for governor on Wednesday, stressing his rural background and pledging to unify the state if elected.

Quarles chose the courthouse square in his native Scott County to begin presenting his agenda and reintroducing himself to voters across the Bluegrass State.

“Only in America can a farm kid who grew up in the tobacco patch aspire to run for governor one day,” Quarles told supporters.

He touted his conservative credentials, including his opposition to abortion and support for gun ownership rights.

Read more of the latest Kentucky news

The event comes about a month after Quarles announced he would seek Kentucky’s top political job next year. He’s part of a growing list of candidates vying for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.

Quarles, a former state lawmaker now in his second term as agriculture commissioner, has long been seen as a gubernatorial contender. He’ll try to capitalize on his name recognition across rural GOP strongholds in what’s shaping up as a highly competitive Republican primary next year.

Others already in the governor’s race on the GOP side include Attorney General Daniel Cameron, state Auditor Mike Harmon and retired attorney Eric Deters. Several other Republicans are considering bids for governor. Their jockeying for advantage could overshadow this year’s elections in Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky secretary of state to back bill stopping 'frivolous' recount bids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says he'll support legislation next year to only allow recount requests from candidates coming within 1 percentage point of the winner. The Courier Journal reports that Adams spoke out after at least six losing Republican candidates from Kentucky’s May...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/05: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. It’s an extremely eventful time and McConnell has played key roles in much of what’s happening. Right now, there’s a clamor in the country after...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Senator Rand Paul on gun reform

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was in Glasgow today to discuss with Kentuckians changes they’re hoping to see in the commonwealth. While there, Senator Paul discussed with WBKO his thoughts on the Protecting Our Children Act. The house judiciary committee passed the measure yesterday; its a package of eight bills aiming to raise the age for buying semi-automatic rifles and bar large-capacity magazines.
GLASGOW, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Georgetown, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WTVQ

Biden Administration announces $7.4 million will go to rail infrastructure improvements in Kentucky

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVQ/Press Release) – The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) today announced $7.4 million in rail infrastructure funding for Kentucky. This funding is part of the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. Nationally, the CRISI program awarded 46 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia more than $368 million.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

Defeating Thomas Massie is a long shot. Matt Lehman is taking his chances anyway

Matt Lehman of Newport, the Democratic candidate for Kentucky's Fourth Congressional District, knows the score. And he knows it's stacked against him. He's on his own taking on Republican incumbent Thomas Massie, the man who has made a national reputation as the "Mr. No" of Congress, voting against everything from the infrastructure bill to aide for Ukraine to being the one and only House member to vote against a resolution condemning anti-Semitism.
NEWPORT, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Mike Harmon
WHAS 11

Kentucky's Lieutenant Governor tests positive with COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman has tested positive with COVID-19. In a tweet, Coleman's office said that the lieutenant governor is fully vaccinated and boosted and is only experiencing mild symptoms. Coleman tested positive for COVID-19 late Tuesday. "No other members of her family have tested...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Legislation will lower state income tax for Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentuckians can expect a drop in their individual income tax rate next year, due to legislation enacted by the General Assembly during the 2022 session that ties the income tax rate to state general fund income. Provisions of House Bill 8 would lower the state’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Kentucky Governor#Politics State#Politics Governor#Ap#Democratic#Gop
WTVQ

Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbs to 11.21%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s weekly COVID-19 numbers continue to climb. According to the state, 7,140 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday along with 37 new deaths. The state says the total number of people who have now died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic is 15,945.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
UPI News

Possible alligator sighting reported in Kentucky pond

June 2 (UPI) -- Parks officials in a Kentucky county are warning visitors to be cautious after a man fishing in a pond reported spotting an alligator swimming. The official Facebook page for Mike Miller Park in Benton said visitors to the facility should use caution after "a possible alligator sighting in the pond."
BENTON, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOXLexington.com

 https://foxlexington.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy