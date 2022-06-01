ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Teen Summit at Atlantic City High looks to give kids a voice

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 3 days ago
A group of local students gave their views on violence, the world and the influence of the streets during a Teen Summit at Atlantic City High School.

Wednesday’s panel was the first of what the district and Mayor Marty Small promise will be more such panels allowing kids a voice in what can help their peers avoid problems.

Hasaan Stephens got his lesson the hard way. The teen got into trouble, and then served time.

It was the loss of freedom and realizing what that could mean for the rest of his life that turned Stephens around.

“Once I experienced it on my own, I saw it wasn’t the place for me,” said the teen, who is currently on an ankle monitor.

“To the kids who think that’s cool, choose a different route,” he said. “It’s not good down this path.”

Now on an ankle monitor, he makes sure others understand there’s nothing cool about serving time or wearing an ankle monitor like he currently has.

The presentation was hosted by Wallo267, a podcaster and entrepreneur who has become a millionaire in the five years since he was released from federal prison.

“I went in at 17 and came out at 37,” he told the packed auditorium Wednesday.

It was a lesson for the kids who may think you can’t come back after a problem.

“I lost my whole 20s inside a federal penitentiary,” Iman Amin Muhammad told the kids.

He now works with youth, and told those gathered that the opportunity they were being given with the panel discussion that included leaders like Mayor Marty Small.

“This shows what happens when the community comes together and hears the students’ voices,” Small told BreakingAC after the event. “They told some compelling stories.”

Students in audience were so interested, that they stayed and asked questions as dismissal neared and buses gathered outside.

“I will not let the buses leave without you,” Principal Constance Days-Chapman promised them.

“I think they were extremely interested because we listened,” Wallo267 said. “I think as adults we need to listen to the kids more. We’re always telling them. In order for us to understand the experience they’re going through we’ve got to hear them out.”

One student even told of how counseling helped her.

It’s something that many in the community don’t seek out due to the stigma. But the junior at Seashore Leadership Academy said when she finally learned to trust her counselor, things got better.

It kept her firmly on the path to being a criminal justice attorney, something she’s wanted since fifth grade.

Ray Bethea Jr., a Atlantic City graduate and current Division I college basketball player, said he was glad to see this being offered at his alma mater.

“Once they got talking, they really opened up,” he said of the students on the panel.

Small said this is not the last panel. They will also take the advice of one panelist to have a similar summit for parents.

“Our priority are the youth,” he said.

