Brynmor Williams: Former Wales and Lions scrum-half overwhelmed with MBE

Marlie Packer’s fearsome form continued as her dazzling double fired Saracens to a dominant 43-21 win over Exeter Chiefs in the Allianz Premier 15s final.Co-captain Packer, Vicky Fleetwood, Mackenzie Carson, May Campbell and Alysha Corrigan all crossed as Alex Austerberry’s side reclaimed their domestic crown at Sixways Stadium.Patricia Garcia, Jennine Detiveaux and Ebony Jefferies struck for Chiefs but Saracens never relinquished their grip on the contest in front of a record 3,238-strong crowd in Worcester.Chiefs started strongly but an impressive tackle by Sarah McKenna stunted their progress and led to a turnover for Saracens.And the season table-toppers – who lost...
