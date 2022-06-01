ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Social Media Companies Can Continue to Censor Posts Online, For Now

By Brit Morse
Inc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocial media companies can continue to censor posts. That's the upshot of this week's Supreme Court ruling, blocking a controversial Texas law that bars large social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter from removing posts based on the viewpoints expressed by individuals and organizations. The justices were largely divided with a...

www.inc.com

Comments / 1

Related
PC Gamer

US Supreme Court blocks Texas law forbidding social media companies from deleting posts

An earlier injunction against the law was lifted by a federal appeals court in May. The US Supreme Court has suspended a Texas law (opens in new tab) that would severely restrict the ability of social media platforms to moderate content posted to their sites. The law, which went into effect in May, says platforms with more than 50 million monthly active users "may not censor a user, a user's expressions, or a user's ability to receive the expression of another person," based on a person's point of view or geographic location."
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Zuckerberg Has Bad News About Facebook's New Big Thing

The metaverse is the future, says Facebook, which since late October has called itself Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report. For now, more questions than answers are emerging around this concept, of a virtual world in which we will interact via technological tools, like virtual-reality headsets, powered by technology such as augmented reality.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Florida State
Decider.com

Tense Jake Tapper CNN Interview Ends when Camera Falls, Cuts Off Signal

Jake Tapper‘s Wednesday interview came to an abrupt end on his CNN program The Lead when a camera mishap cut his conversation with Brian Deese short. Tapper, who was grilling the White House Director of the National Economic Council on the nation’s ongoing baby formula shortage, was just as surprised as his viewers when the camera filming Deese toppled over mid-conversation.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Greg Abbott
Vox

House Democrats’ sweeping gun control package could be even bigger

As the Senate tries to find a compromise on gun control legislation, the House is moving ahead with its own package on the issue, starting with an emergency markup this week. Although lawmakers are currently on recess, the House Judiciary Committee returned Thursday for an urgent session focused on multiple bills intended to address the age limit for purchasing guns, the sale of large-capacity magazines, and firearm storage. During the markup, committee members approved the package, setting it up for a floor vote as soon as next week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

The Senate's Latest Gun Bill Will Fail, but Not Because of the Filibuster

The wanton killing of 19 students and two teachers during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last week has jump-started efforts on Capitol Hill to pass legislation combating gun violence in the United States. Democrats have a razor-thin majority in the Senate, and Republicans have so far opposed their leading proposals. Proponents of strict new gun laws are arguing that if the Senate fails to pass a gun bill, it will be because a minority of mostly-Republican senators filibustered the effort.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Companies#Social Media Platforms#Tech Companies#Censor
Elle

‘﻿It Was Not a Shameful Act’: Rep. Marie Newman on Coming to Terms With Her Abortion

Rep. Marie Newman didn’t expect to share her abortion story with the world. In fact, the Illinois congresswoman—who had an abortion as a 19-year-old college student and went on to defeat one of the last anti-abortion House Democrats in 2020—kept it a secret for decades as she wrestled with feelings of guilt and shame. But when she saw the news that the Supreme Court was set to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a leaked draft opinion, she decided it was time. “What kept ringing in my head around the leaked decision was, oh my God, I was so lucky,” she told ELLE.com. As a teenager, Newman had local, quality reproductive health care, an impossibility for millions of people across America. If Roe falls, about half the states are likely to ban abortion, further restricting access. “My particular story isn’t important,” she said. “But it is important for people to understand the gravity of this situation.” Below, in her own words, she explains what's at stake.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Verge

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company will change its stock ticker to META on June 9th

When the company formerly known as Facebook announced its plan to rebrand last October, it also announced a new stock ticker. At the time, execs said that after ten years as FB, its NASDAQ listing would transition to MVRS for the metaverse. However, after the investment fund listed under META vacated the symbol in January, Meta Platforms quickly confirmed that it would use META instead, while at the same time announcing its first drop in daily active users, ever. Now it has filed paperwork saying the shift will become official before the market opens on June 9th (via CNBC).
BUSINESS
creators.com

If 'No One Wants to Take Our Guns,' Stop Saying the Opposite

Almost immediately after the 2017 Las Vegas shooting came the calls for "common sense" gun control. The quest almost always begins with a reassurance that "no one wants to take away your guns." Not everyone read the memo. Nelson Shields, founder of Handgun Control, Inc., the organization that became the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Android Police

How does Facebook know what I'm thinking about?

While Apple is a clear leader when it comes to user privacy, Google is stepping up its game. The world of targeted ads is one that's intricate and lucrative. It is no secret that Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is at the top of the food chain here. Granted, TickTock is clawing its way up, and its users tend to spend more.
CELL PHONES
The Atlantic

No, Ann Coulter, I Am Not Responsible for the ‘Great Replacement’ Theory

Ann Coulter, in so many words, thinks that I am responsible for the mass shooting in Buffalo in mid-May. Not me alone. After the shooting, Coulter wrote a column dismissing the idea that Republican politicians and commentators had popularized the “Great Replacement” theory, a conspiracy theory that the young, white Buffalo shooter cited as a motivation before killing 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Instead, Coulter argued that the theory had been popularized by political analysts and Democratic operatives who have predicted that the nation’s changing demographics will benefit Democrats over time.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy