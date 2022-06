Just as in many football games the participating QBs have played in, the sixth annual The Match charity golf game came down to the last possible play. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers just edged out Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen on Wednesday in The Match at the Wynn Golf Club near the Las Vegas Strip. After trading leads multiple times throughout the match, Rodgers sunk the final putt to clinch the win for him and Brady. It was the second year in a row in which Rodgers made the game-winning putt for his team.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO