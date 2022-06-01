Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-04 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for western and southwestern Texas. Target Area: Crane; Pecos; Terrell; Upton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Pecos, southeastern Crane, north central Terrell and southwestern Upton Counties through MIDNIGHT CDT At 1111 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McCamey to 33 miles west of Sheffield to 17 miles southeast of Fort Stockton. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fort Stockton, McCamey, Iraan, Iraan Municipal Airport, Upton County Airport, Bakersfield and Girvin. This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 257 and 323. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

CRANE COUNTY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO