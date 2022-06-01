ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Whiskey Releases National Parks No. 2 to Support Yellowstone Forever in Celebration of Park’s 150th Anniversary

By Press Release
BevNET.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIRBY, Wyo.— Wyoming Whiskey announces the release of its limited edition National Parks No. 2 straight bourbon whiskey in tandem with the brand’s continuing partnership with Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. The collaboration was born in celebration of Yellowstone National Park’s 150th anniversary. The Wyoming Whiskey...

www.bevnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
BevNET.com

Organika Vodka Partners With Brescome Barton

MIAMI, Fla.— Organika Vodka announces another significant alliance with a leading North American distributor of spirits, wine, and beer, Brescome Barton, Inc. In over 70 years of business operations in Connecticut, Brescome Barton has grown to be the largest distributor in the state. By extending its sales and distribution throughout Connecticut, Organika Vodka aims to secure a leading position as the ultra-premium vodka in the United States.
CONNECTICUT STATE
BevNET.com

Cool Cat Introduces Limited-Edition PRIDE Packaging

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.— Cool Cat, a refreshing line of low-calorie wine spritzer cocktails, will introduce limited-edition PRIDE-theme packaging to commemorate June as National LGBTQ+ PRIDE Month. Beginning today, the rainbow-themed 4-packs of 12oz cans will be available for purchase in select on- and off-premise accounts in New York, California, Florida, Connecticut, and online at drinkcoolcat.com.
DRINKS
BevNET.com

Ole Smoke Distillery Celebrates National Moonshine Day With Live Entertainment, Tours and Tastings

Ole Smoky Distillery, the most visited distillery in the world and #1 moonshine brand in the U.S. is celebrating National Moonshine Day by paying tribute to its moonshine roots today at its distilleries across Tennessee with live entertainment, tours, and tastings. In Nashville, Ole Smoky’s “Shine Fest” kicks off this afternoon at their 6th & Peabody distillery with live concert performances from Levi Hummon, Roman Alexander, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and Cisco.
TENNESSEE STATE
BevNET.com

Me & the Bees Lemonade Lands in Publix and Costco

AUSTIN, Texas— Me & the Bees Lemonade, the woman and Black-owned lemonade company founded by teen social entrepreneur Mikaila Ulmer when she was just four years old, announces its top SKUs of all-natural lemonade is now available in more than 1,200 Publix stores across seven states and its Classic flavor is now sold as a multi-unit club pack in 22 Costco locations in Texas and Louisiana.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming State
Wyoming Food & Drinks
City
Kirby, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
BevNET.com

Good Dogg Beverage Company Secures Distribution Across New Jersey

MELBOURNE, Fla.— Good Dogg Beverage Company (Good Dogg) – a purpose-driven brand – has signed a new distribution agreement to bring its line of premium hard seltzers to the state of New Jersey beginning in June of 2022. The philanthropic efforts of the beverage company are seen through its Leverage the Beverage program, which provides funding for children with rare diseases to have access to the support of a trained service dog.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy