Peter Answers Your Questions — June 1, 2022

Westerly’s Weekapaug Inn, in collaboration with Ocean House Management, hosted a Champagne and oyster pairing event featuring sparkling selections from Taittinger Champagne and Domaine Pascal Jolivet on April 23. Members of the venue’s culinary and wine teams, along with Teddy Beahm, Naturalist and Director of Recreation, led the tasting and educational event where guests learned about the featured oysters and how to prepare them at home, along with pairing suggestions. Featured beverage selections included Domaine Pascal Jolivet Sancerre and Taittinger Brut La Francaise Champagne.
