Peter Answers Your Questions — June 1, 2022

One of Rhode Island’s top realtors says the real estate has hit its peak and prices will begin to stabilize. Robert Rutley of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty told GoLocal LIVE, “My opinion is that we've already passed the top of the market and I think that was probably about a month, a month-and-a-half ago. So you know, I let all my clients know that hey, this is the top of the market, this is where we're at, your home is worth the most that it's going to be in this real estate cycle — a real estate cycle is about 12 to 13 years.”

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO