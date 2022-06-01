ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Educating South Florida newcomers on hurricane season a real challenge

By Ashley Dyer
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

Experts trying to educate South Florida newcomers who’ve never been through a hurricane 02:28

MIAMI – As we head into another hurricane season, experts say one of the challenges they're facing this year is educating all the newcomers who may have never experienced a hurricane or storm surge.

If you are one of the thousands of people who recently moved to South Florida during the pandemic, experts say it's important to stock up ahead of time, know where to evacuate if needed and what risks you face.

"The risks vary.  It can be storm surge if you live on the coast, it can be the wind, but it can also be river flooding or tornados if you're inland," said FEMA Administrator. Deanne Criswell.

The National Hurricane Center has their eyes on the Atlantic, Caribbean and the Gulf.

"We can't avoid it.  It's going to be busy this season, so we better be ready," said National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham.

They're expecting 14 to 21 named storms between now and November.

"If you live in the area and you have a new neighbor that hasn't experienced a hurricane, help them.  Tell them about the things you've done so they can get prepared," said Criswell.

Graham said they can predict the number of storms pretty accurately but not where they'll go.

"From 2017 to current, we've had more Category 4 and 5 landfalls in the US than we did from 1963 to 2016," he explained.

Experts say climate change plays a major role in this, which is why President Joe Biden is launching a national initiative to enhance building codes across the US, making communities more resilient to extreme weather.

"An initiative that will help us become stronger during the climate crisis, an initiative that will help us save money and lives," said Deputy White House National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi.

FIU is also trying to stay one step ahead of mother nature.  Their Wall of Wind can simulate Category 5 hurricane winds. But a new facility in the works will be large enough to test the strength of hurricanes on full size homes.

"We are working with colleagues around the nation with designs for a new facility to simulate 200mph winds and 20-foot storm surge," said Interim FIU President Kenneth Jessel.

Experts say don't wait for the severe weather to come, plan ahead now.  Think hurricane kits, non-perishable food, water and generators. And remember, don't overestimate how much time you have.

"You may not have the time you think to get ready. The biggest storms that hit this county are rapid intensifiers they're fast. Don't always think you're going to have five to 10 days you may only have two or three," said Graham.

Hurricane seasons starts now and will go through the end of November. Click here to see what you need to know to prepare.

Miami, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH

Biggest hurricane impacts by area in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a hurricane approaches the shores of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties the biggest impacts are: Storm surges, tornados, beach erosion and coastal flooding. Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water along the coast as a storm makes its way onshore. If a storm surge...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
