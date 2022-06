A former Jefferson City woman involved in a fatal hit and run incident in her hometown will learn her fate later this month. On Wednesday, a Cole County judge set a June 15 sentencing date for Haily Crabtree. She’d originally been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. But, in April, the judge dropped the manslaughter charge and announced he was taking the leaving the scene charge under advisement.

