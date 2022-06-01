Robert Williams will be considered day-to-day throughout the Finals
Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka says that Marcus Smart’s rolled ankle will improve over time, but Rob Williams knee will continue to make him day to day throughout the Finals due to the surgery recovery & the bone bruise form colliding with Giannis. Both will be questionable for Game 1 of the Finals.
Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA
Robert Williams is the only Celtic on the injury report for Game 1 right now. He’s questionable – 7:52 PM
Only player on Boston’s Game 1 injury report: Robert Williams (questionable). – 7:32 PM
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will both be listed as questionable for Game 1, per Ime Udoka.
Ime Udoka says that Marcus Smart’s rolled ankle will improve over time, but Rob Williams knee will continue to make him day to day throughout the Finals due to the surgery recovery & the bone bruise form colliding with Giannis. Both will be questionable for Game 1 of the Finals. – 4:42 PM
Celtics’ NBA Finals injury updates: Robert Williams III day-to-day with knee; Marcus Smart’s ankle good to go
New on BSJ: The biggest question for Boston in the NBA Finals: How healthy will Robert Williams be?
Rob Williams continues to be day-to-day, BUT, per Udoka: ““Rob’s alright. He’s good. He felt good. His minutes were low, only played 14 (Game 7). Tried to keep him in (low minutes) if we could. Beneficial for him going forward. He should feel better in general.” – 2:25 PM
New: Ime Udoka had reason for new optimism about Rob Williams availability today ahead of Game 1 after the Celtics big man was laboring during Game 7 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:51 AM
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams is doing better and “should feel better with time in between, especially with these two days off in between games, as opposed to playing every other day.”
Adds there’s no concern about Marcus Smart – 11:05 AM
Rob Williams should be good for Game 1 as Ime Udoka points to him playing just 14 minutes in Game 7, as well as the extra days of rest. He will remain day to day for the Finals.
No concern about Smart per Udoka on his ankle/everything else. – 11:04 AM
Ime Udoka said Robert Williams is “all right” and “felt good” after playing just 15 minutes in Game 7. Udoka believes Williams should “feel better in general” with a few days off before starting the Finals, but he will still be playing through issues during the series. – 11:04 AM
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “Rob’s alright. He feels good. We kept his minutes low, and that’s beneficial for him. But the days off going forward too.” – 11:04 AM
The health of Robert Williams’ knee feels paramount in these Finals. Elite rim protectors can really impact the Warriors’ offense. Go look at Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 15 blocks in the second round. But Williams looked hobbled late in Miami series. theathletic.com/3338007/2022/0… – 12:42 PM
UNDERRATED aspect of the NBA Finals: The health and effectiveness of Robert Williams. – 9:19 AM
Ime Udoka said Robert Williams is “OK” but still dealing with swelling that limits his movement. Udoka said Williams can’t be himself right now, but his presence playing through pain was huge.
“What he gives us out there is invaluable.” – 12:04 AM
Horford in for Robert Williams. – 10:45 PM
Robert Williams can barely get up off the bench during the timeout. He’s gotta be done for the night. #Celtics #Heat – 10:44 PM
I bet Ime Udoka called that timeout to put Al Horford in for Robert Williams
The Timelord is giving all he can but he’s clearly limited and this isn’t a game where you take any chances down the stretch – 10:44 PM
Rough Rob Williams game. Struggling to move or do much of anything. A little surprised Ime Udoka went back to him to start the fourth. – 10:43 PM
Rob Williams just doesn’t have it tonight. – 10:43 PM
Rob Williams can’t even move out there, not sure how you could ever put him out there to play. – 10:42 PM
Robert Williams isn’t right. When he’s right, that’s a slam at one end and a swat at the other. – 10:42 PM
Shocked that Rob Williams is back in the game, he hasn’t been able to move all night. – 10:42 PM
The NBA just overturned Max Strus’ 3-pointer earlier in this quarter because he was standing out of bounds. So instead of an 8-point game that became a 5-point possession for Boston – 3 points off the board for Miami and 2 Robert Williams FTs. Lead up to 13. – 10:14 PM
Robert Williams is not with it right now. His knee might be part of the issue but his head doesn’t seem to be in this right now – 10:11 PM
Rob Williams is starting the second half. He has stayed in the locker room for extra stretching and therapy each of the last two games.
Guessing with Al Horford and Grant Williams having three fouls each, that necessitated Rob start the second half. – 10:07 PM
Boston is back out with its starting five to begin the second half, after Robert Williams didn’t start the third quarter of Games 5 or 6. – 10:06 PM
Unlike each of the last two games, Robert Williams will start the second half. He’s not in the back getting extra stretching tonight. – 10:05 PM
Al Horford and Grant Williams both have three fouls. Robert Williams looked earlier like he’s not moving well. The Celtics frontcourt might have some issues in the second half. – 9:48 PM
Three fouls on Grant Williams.
That’s huge with Rob Williams looking very limited. – 9:22 PM
3 on Grant Williams and Robert Williams III hasn’t been moving great. This is the first possibly not-great news of the night for Boston. – 9:21 PM
Payton Pritchard in to open Q2.
Rob Williams back in too. – 9:16 PM
Pritchard into the game for Boston. Robert Williams back on the floor too – 9:15 PM
Obviously a lot of game left, but looking early on like Tyler Herro was a decoy, much like Robert Williams in Game 7 against Milwaukee. Victor Oladipo is once again in off the bench in Herro’s customary spot. – 9:07 PM
Have to keep an eye on Robert Williams. He looked like he was laboring in the opening minutes. That sore knee has been day-to-day for weeks now. Grant Williams — off to a hot start — will play an even bigger role. – 9:06 PM
I’m not sure Rob Williams should be out there. He’s so important, but he looks like he was having a hard time getting up and down the floor before Grant Williams came in for him. – 8:56 PM
Seriously wonder if we’ll see Robert Williams at all in the final 43 minutes. He was laboring out there. – 8:55 PM
Rob Williams can barely move right now. He was having a new knee brace fitted before Game 6 and played well that night. Right now he looks like he can barely use the knee. Udoka claps at him and gives him a quick talk during this dead ball. – 8:49 PM
Robert Williams looks like he can barely move. Admirable of him to be out there, but he really looks to be laboring. – 8:48 PM
Starters
Heat: Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo
Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III. – 8:07 PM
Celtics starters for Game 7:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Heat starters:
Bam Adebayo
P.J. Tucker
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Kyle Lowry – 8:05 PM
Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 29, 2022 – – Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Starters
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Rob Williams
Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Hauser Miami: None pic.twitter.com/B5gFrjbs7C – 8:04 PM
Ime Udoka said not starting Robert Williams at the beginning of the last two second halves had nothing to do with strategy. Called it a “physical thing” and said it’s about Williams getting extra treatment and stretching at halftime. – 7:03 PM
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will start tonight, and neither will have any minute restrictions, per Ime Udoka. – 7:00 PM
Per Celtics, Rob Williams and Marcus Smart will play – 6:47 PM
Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart: “The ankle is a pretty serious injury. I’m thankful to let alone play and still be walking. It hurt, but my mama always told me if you’re gonna play, you can’t make no excuses.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / June 1, 2022
Marc J. Spears: “If I’m going to go out there, no matter how much pain I’m in, I can’t let it affect me,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said about his ankle injury. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / June 1, 2022
Mark Murphy: Marcus Smart on his physical condition: “My right side is all banged up. The quad injury is pretty bad, the foot injury, the ankle injury. … I just wanted to go out and leave everything on the court.” -via Twitter @Murf56 / May 30, 2022
