Robert Williams will be considered day-to-day throughout the Finals

Jared Weiss: Ime Udoka says that Marcus Smart's rolled ankle will improve over time, but Rob Williams knee will continue to make him day to day throughout the Finals due to the surgery recovery & the bone bruise form colliding with Giannis. Both will be questionable for Game 1 of the Finals.

Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Robert Williams is the only Celtic on the injury report for Game 1 right now. He's questionable

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Only player on Boston’s Game 1 injury report: Robert Williams (questionable). – 7:32 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Celtics list Robert Williams as questionable for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Marcus Smart is no longer on the injury report.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Robert Williams is the only player on the Celtics injury for Game 1. He’s questionable, as was expected. – 7:31 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics say Robert Williams is questionable with left knee soreness for Game 1. No one else is on Boston's injury report.

Jay King @ByJayKing

Robert Williams is listed as questionable for Game 1. Nobody else is on the injury list the Celtics just shared. – 7:31 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will both be listed as questionable for Game 1, per Ime Udoka.

Williams will remain day-to-day throughout The Finals. – 4:42 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka says that Marcus Smart’s rolled ankle will improve over time, but Rob Williams knee will continue to make him day to day throughout the Finals due to the surgery recovery & the bone bruise form colliding with Giannis. Both will be questionable for Game 1 of the Finals. – 4:42 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka reiterated that Robert Williams will be day to day the rest of the way. He and Marcus Smart will both be listed as questionable for Game 1. – 4:41 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Rob Williams continues to be day-to-day, BUT, per Udoka: ""Rob's alright. He's good. He felt good. His minutes were low, only played 14 (Game 7). Tried to keep him in (low minutes) if we could. Beneficial for him going forward. He should feel better in general."

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Ime Udoka had reason for new optimism about Rob Williams availability today ahead of Game 1 after the Celtics big man was laboring during Game 7 masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 11:51 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime Udoka says Robert Williams is doing better and "should feel better with time in between, especially with these two days off in between games, as opposed to playing every other day."

Adds there's no concern about Marcus Smart

Adds there’s no concern about Marcus Smart – 11:05 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Rob Williams should be good for Game 1 as Ime Udoka points to him playing just 14 minutes in Game 7, as well as the extra days of rest. He will remain day to day for the Finals.

No concern about Smart per Udoka on his ankle/everything else. – 11:04 AM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said Robert Williams is "all right" and "felt good" after playing just 15 minutes in Game 7. Udoka believes Williams should "feel better in general" with a few days off before starting the Finals, but he will still be playing through issues during the series.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “Rob’s alright. He feels good. We kept his minutes low, and that’s beneficial for him. But the days off going forward too.” – 11:04 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The health of Robert Williams' knee feels paramount in these Finals. Elite rim protectors can really impact the Warriors' offense. Go look at Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 15 blocks in the second round. But Williams looked hobbled late in Miami series.

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

UNDERRATED aspect of the NBA Finals: The health and effectiveness of Robert Williams.

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said Robert Williams is "OK" but still dealing with swelling that limits his movement. Udoka said Williams can't be himself right now, but his presence playing through pain was huge.

"What he gives us out there is invaluable."

“What he gives us out there is invaluable.” – 12:04 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Horford in for Robert Williams. – 10:45 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Robert Williams can barely get up off the bench during the timeout. He's gotta be done for the night. #Celtics #Heat

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

I bet Ime Udoka called that timeout to put Al Horford in for Robert Williams

The Timelord is giving all he can but he’s clearly limited and this isn’t a game where you take any chances down the stretch – 10:44 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Rough Rob Williams game. Struggling to move or do much of anything. A little surprised Ime Udoka went back to him to start the fourth.

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Rob Williams just doesn’t have it tonight. – 10:43 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Rob Williams can't even move out there, not sure how you could ever put him out there to play.

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Robert Williams isn't right. When he's right, that's a slam at one end and a swat at the other.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Shocked that Rob Williams is back in the game, he hasn't been able to move all night.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The NBA just overturned Max Strus' 3-pointer earlier in this quarter because he was standing out of bounds. So instead of an 8-point game that became a 5-point possession for Boston – 3 points off the board for Miami and 2 Robert Williams FTs. Lead up to 13.

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Robert Williams is not with it right now. His knee might be part of the issue but his head doesn't seem to be in this right now

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rob Williams is starting the second half. He has stayed in the locker room for extra stretching and therapy each of the last two games.

Guessing with Al Horford and Grant Williams having three fouls each, that necessitated Rob start the second half. – 10:07 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Boston is back out with its starting five to begin the second half, after Robert Williams didn't start the third quarter of Games 5 or 6.

Jay King @ByJayKing

Unlike each of the last two games, Robert Williams will start the second half. He's not in the back getting extra stretching tonight.

Jay King @ByJayKing

Al Horford and Grant Williams both have three fouls. Robert Williams looked earlier like he's not moving well. The Celtics frontcourt might have some issues in the second half.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Three fouls on Grant Williams.

That’s huge with Rob Williams looking very limited. – 9:22 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

3 on Grant Williams and Robert Williams III hasn't been moving great. This is the first possibly not-great news of the night for Boston.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Payton Pritchard in to open Q2.

Rob Williams back in too. – 9:16 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Pritchard into the game for Boston. Robert Williams back on the floor too

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Obviously a lot of game left, but looking early on like Tyler Herro was a decoy, much like Robert Williams in Game 7 against Milwaukee. Victor Oladipo is once again in off the bench in Herro's customary spot.

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Have to keep an eye on Robert Williams. He looked like he was laboring in the opening minutes. That sore knee has been day-to-day for weeks now. Grant Williams — off to a hot start — will play an even bigger role.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I'm not sure Rob Williams should be out there. He's so important, but he looks like he was having a hard time getting up and down the floor before Grant Williams came in for him.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Seriously wonder if we'll see Robert Williams at all in the final 43 minutes. He was laboring out there.

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Rob Williams can barely move right now. He was having a new knee brace fitted before Game 6 and played well that night. Right now he looks like he can barely use the knee. Udoka claps at him and gives him a quick talk during this dead ball.

Jay King @ByJayKing

Robert Williams looks like he can barely move. Admirable of him to be out there, but he really looks to be laboring.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Starters

Heat: Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Bam Adebayo

Celtics: Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Robert Williams III. – 8:07 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for Game 7:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Heat starters:

Bam Adebayo

P.J. Tucker

Jimmy Butler

Max Strus

Kyle Lowry – 8:05 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics at Heat – FTX Arena – May 29, 2022 – – Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Rob Williams

Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo

OUT: Boston: Hauser Miami: None pic.twitter.com/B5gFrjbs7C – 8:04 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said not starting Robert Williams at the beginning of the last two second halves had nothing to do with strategy. Called it a "physical thing" and said it's about Williams getting extra treatment and stretching at halftime.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will start tonight, and neither will have any minute restrictions, per Ime Udoka.

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said Robert Williams and Marcus Smart will both start with No minutes restrictions. – 7:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka says there are no minutes limits for either Marcus Smart or Robert Williams. – 7:00 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Ime Udoka says no limits on Smart and Robert Williams – 7:00 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Per Celtics, Rob Williams and Marcus Smart will play – 6:47 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart and Rob Williams will play tonight, while Tyler Herro is warming up with the intent to play, per the teams.

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams WILL play for #Celtics. #Heat.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both available to play in Game 7, per the Celtics. – 6:41 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

The Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will both be available for Game 7 tonight here in Miami.

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are officially available to play tonight – 6:40 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Celtics announce that Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are available tonight. – 6:40 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

the celtics say marcus smart and rob williams are both available tonight – 6:39 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Celtics say both Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are available for game 7. – 6:39 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will play in tonight’s Game 7, Celtics say. – 6:39 PM

Jared Weiss: Marcus Smart: “The ankle is a pretty serious injury. I’m thankful to let alone play and still be walking. It hurt, but my mama always told me if you’re gonna play, you can’t make no excuses.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / June 1, 2022

Marc J. Spears: “If I’m going to go out there, no matter how much pain I’m in, I can’t let it affect me,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said about his ankle injury. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / June 1, 2022

Mark Murphy: Marcus Smart on his physical condition: “My right side is all banged up. The quad injury is pretty bad, the foot injury, the ankle injury. … I just wanted to go out and leave everything on the court.” -via Twitter @Murf56 / May 30, 2022