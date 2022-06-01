ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

What’s worked for FC Dallas so far in 2022

By Drew Epperley
bigdsoccer.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re not quite at the midway point in the 2022 season but given that the international break comes at what feels like that time, we’re going to roll with it here on this post. FC Dallas is off to one of their best starts to the regular...

www.bigdsoccer.com

ESPN

Former Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears running back Marion Barber III dies at age 38

FRISCO, Texas -- Former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears running back Marion Barber III has died at the age of 38, the Cowboys said in a statement Wednesday. "We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III," the team said. "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX

