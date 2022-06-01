Celtics alumnus Cedric Maxwell on how Boston can beat the Golden State Warriors, win the 2022 NBA Finals

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

If there is a Boston Celtics alumnus who knows what it takes to slog through a rebuild and make an historic turnaround from multiple losing seasons to a contending ball club whose name is NOT Paul Pierce, it is most certainly champion Boston forward and current broadcaster Cedric Maxwell.

And while it happened at a much slower pace for Cornbread (as Maxwell is sometimes called) than for this season’s Celtics, the co-host of the CLNS Media pod that is named for him, “The Cedric Maxwell” podcast, joins Josue Pavon to talk what Boston needs to do to hang Banner 18.

The pair also discuss Maxwell handing out the hardware after Boston won the East finals and contextualizing the season in the wider range of Celtics history.

