ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics alumnus Cedric Maxwell on how Boston can beat the Golden State Warriors, win the 2022 NBA Finals

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pb4pf_0fxTRjIw00
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

If there is a Boston Celtics alumnus who knows what it takes to slog through a rebuild and make an historic turnaround from multiple losing seasons to a contending ball club whose name is NOT Paul Pierce, it is most certainly champion Boston forward and current broadcaster Cedric Maxwell.

And while it happened at a much slower pace for Cornbread (as Maxwell is sometimes called) than for this season’s Celtics, the co-host of the CLNS Media pod that is named for him, “The Cedric Maxwell” podcast, joins Josue Pavon to talk what Boston needs to do to hang Banner 18.

The pair also discuss Maxwell handing out the hardware after Boston won the East finals and contextualizing the season in the wider range of Celtics history.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Here's Why Dell, Sonya Curry Are Getting Divorced

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will face off against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. In previous NBA Finals appearances, we've seen Curry's parents — Dell and Sonya — sitting together in the stands cheering on their eldest son together.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
City
Maxwell, CA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cedric Maxwell
Person
Paul Pierce
NBC Sports

Steph Curry seems mystified by Game 1 performances of Horford, White

Like teammate Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't appear to be in an overly congratulatory mood following Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After Green insisted the Warriors dominated for roughly 42 minutes before faltering, Curry at least seemed to acknowledge that Golden State will need to make some adjustments against the Boston Celtics rather than Green's "we'll be fine" mentality.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Is Jeremy Lin Right About Steph Curry?

On Thursday night, former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin sent out a tweet about Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. The All-Star shooting guard had an excellent Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. Lin has also played for the Raptors, Hawks, Lakers, Hornets, Rockets, Warriors and Nets.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#Cornbread#Clns Media#Celtics Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Jalen Rose Reveals Prediction For Celtics-Warriors NBA Finals

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose might have to rethink his prediction for the NBA Finals after what we all saw last night. On Thursday's edition of Get Up, the former NBA star said he's going with the Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors to knock off the Boston Celtics. He has Golden State winning in seven games.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Knicks Are Reportedly Hiring Father Of NBA Star

The New York Knicks are reportedly adding a coach to Tom Thibodeau's staff. According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks are set to hire Rick Brunson to be an assistant coach. This isn't the first time that Brunson will have coached with Thibodeau. He's coached under him when he was in Chicago and Minnesota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy