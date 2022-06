DECATUR — Talk is cheap, but for those wanting to learn more about promoting community peace and restorative justice, it's free. Macon County Adult Redeploy Illinois will host a free DEI+A training for Macon County residents from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays throughout June at the Salvation Army Community Center, 229 W. Main St., Decatur. The first class will be Saturday, June 4.

