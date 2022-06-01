How do i fix Home isn't responding?

Notifications are a helpful feature on any device. They can inform you about important events, let you know when you receive messages, remind you of plans you've made, and provide a brief preview with details on the subject you're being notified about. But they can also pile up, which may lead to you clearing all of your notifications and removing something important in the process, or just chain swiping your way down the list and accidentally performing a swipe or two too many. You might even have tapped a notification, gotten distracted, and found yourself unable to remember what you had been notified about.

1 DAY AGO