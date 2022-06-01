How do i fix Home isn't responding?

Your phone’s built-in GPS can do more than get you from point A to B. It can act as a tour guide in a new city or show you the best nearby restaurants, according to user reviews. Did you know that your GPS can also help you save on...
Built-in security works great, and there are some solid third-party apps too. Do you think a virus has infected your computer? No need to panic. Viruses are a menace, but they’re easy to get rid of if you do things right. You can also potentially get away with little to no damage to your data or hardware. Here’s how to get rid of a virus on a computer.
With so many helpful Android features, there are probably at least a few that have bypassed your radar. Tap or click here for hidden Android features you should be using. There’s another cool Android trick that you probably use daily. We’re talking about Quick Settings. So, what are they? They let you quickly adjust Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Do Not Disturb and more.
Notifications are a helpful feature on any device. They can inform you about important events, let you know when you receive messages, remind you of plans you've made, and provide a brief preview with details on the subject you're being notified about. But they can also pile up, which may lead to you clearing all of your notifications and removing something important in the process, or just chain swiping your way down the list and accidentally performing a swipe or two too many. You might even have tapped a notification, gotten distracted, and found yourself unable to remember what you had been notified about.
A default app is the one you'd like your operating system to use to open certain files or links. Understandably, out of the box, Android defaults to Google applications. For instance, the default web browser for Android is Chrome. But what if you'd rather use a more secure or customizable browser as your default? Or maybe you have a Samsung phone, and Bixby is set as the default Digital Assistant App. What do you do to change this?
TRIM is an ATA command for SATA SSDs that instructs the Windows operating system to delete the pages from the SSD data block selectively. The command may improve the performance of your drive, but there are times when it can cause more harm than good. So today, we'll discuss why and how you should disable this command.
Comments / 0