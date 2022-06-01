ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Equinox hotel planned in downtown Detroit as part of Ross-Ilitch project

By Kurt Nagl
Crain's Detroit Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Equinox hotel in downtown Detroit is part of the blueprint...

www.crainsdetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crain's Detroit Business

Ferndale Project's Dooped Donuts opens first retail location

One of the Ferndale Project's properties is branching out — and on a special day, no less. Dooped Donuts on Friday, National Donut Day, opened its first brick-and-mortar location in the Madison Building at 1555 Broadway St. in downtown Detroit in the space that previously housed the Ashe Supply Co. coffee shop, according to a news release.
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

New Owner Shares Big Plans for Kid Rock’s Detroit Home

The woman who purchased Kid Rock's home on the Detroit River says she has big plans for the property and that it gives her a connection to her late husband. Amy Trahey, who purchased the 6,000 square foot home about a month ago, says the famous Michigan rock star left plenty of his personal belongings behind. In the video below, she tells WXYZ-TV that there are items all over the home that exude Kid Rock's signature style.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit donut shop named among best in America

A Detroit-area donut shop is getting some national recognition. Thrillist posted a list of the best donut shops in America and one Michigan location made the cut. Hamtramck is a bit of an oddity: a city within the city of Detroit populated with huge Polish and Muslim enclaves that’s seemingly worlds away from the city just outside its limits. It's also home to some of the best bakeries in the state, and on Paczki Day (or Fat Tuesday, if you're wrong), it’s home to the best hypercaloric donut varieties in the US.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Crain's Detroit Business

Catch up on the biggest stories from this year's Mackinac Policy Conference

Couldn’t get a room for the Mackinac Policy Conference? You were not alone, as celebrities flooded the island at the invitation of Pistons executive and conference Chair Arn Tellem, straining hotel capacity. Luckily, we have you covered. The conference hinged on themes of civility, but the real news was...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Detroit#Equinox#The Blueprint#Ross Ilitch
Crain's Detroit Business

Detroit Zoo plans $22 million KidZone with aerial adventure, treehouse

MACKINAC ISLAND — The Detroit Zoo's next major capital expenditure will be a 7-acre KidZone consisting of an aerial trail 16 feet from the ground, a treehouse play structure and habitats for prairie dogs, anteaters, bush dogs and maybe even giant tortoises. Save 20% and Continue Reading. Subscribe to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Plymouth couple freshens up a 1950s bungalow

Michael and Danielle Gutelli believe in practicing what they preach. When the owners of the Design Build firm Clark + Aldine moved back to metropolitan Detroit after a decade in Chicago, they decided to narrow their search by focusing on two things on their “want” list — something on the water, or something in an area with a walkable downtown.
PLYMOUTH, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
hourdetroit.com

8 Things to Do This Weekend (June 3-5)

The annual Birmingham Village Fair is taking over Shain Park for its 57th year. It will bring along with it four lively days of carnival games, classic festival foods, and an array of rides suited for thrill-seekers of all ages. Portions of the event proceeds will benefit upwards of 15 local nonprofits. $1.50+. Through June 5. Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., Birmingham; chamberdata.net.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Pistons owner Tom Gores commits $20 million to fund rec center in Rouge Park

Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores' Family Foundation is committing $20 million to build a new community center in Rouge Park, the team announced Wednesday morning. The 25,000-square-foot facility will sit adjacent to Brennan Pool and will serve a need in the Cody-Rouge neighborhood, a community that Mayor Mike Duggan said currently lacks indoor recreational facilities....
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Top 10 Takeover dining series: Tickets for Coriander Kitchen and Farm go on sale Friday

Tickets for the next Top 10 Takeover dining series event go on sale at noon Thursday for Free Press subscribers, with general ticket sales following at noon Friday. The event is June 22 at Coriander Kitchen and Farm in Detroit. The Top 10 Takeover series returned this year to in-person dining after pivoting to Top 10 Takeout amid the pandemic. ...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy