For the first time in two years, veterans, their families and friends headed to the Inland Empire for a special Memorial Day Ceremony honoring the hundreds of thousands of service members buried at the Riverside National Cemetery."Remembering all the fallen heroes that have sacrificed their lives to us and for us," said Carlos Baltierra. "But we never really imagine that we'd know it more intimately now, more than ever." Carlos, his wife Evelyn and their daughter Natalie came to the cemetery to visit their son, Private First-Class Bryan Juan Carlos Baltierra, who died on July 30, 2020. "There's been a lot of...

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO