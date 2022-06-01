ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grove City, OH

Grove City woman survives bison attack

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Grove City...

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted in the May shooting death of 33-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been indicted on charges related to the May shooting death of a 33-year-old on the city’s southwest side. Brad A. Madison, 35, was indicted Thursday on one count of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count of possessing a weapon under disability in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man indicted for shooting at police substation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of shooting at a police substation was indicted on assault and firearm charges Friday. Kaleb Queen, 33, allegedly fired gunshots at the Columbus Division of Police substation on the 500 block of East Woodrow Avenue and at a person’s vehicle on the city’s south side on Wednesday, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

12-year-old boy reported missing from Hilliard

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 12-year-old boy is missing from Hilliard, police said. Connor Akins — who was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, grey shorts and black flip flops — was reported missing Friday evening, according to a social media post from the Hilliard Division of Police. Anyone with information about Akins’ whereabouts is […]
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cracking down on 'Swatting'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A prank between video gamers turned into a dangerous night for an unsuspecting family and a costly police response. https://nbc4i.co/3MgQnIk.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man missing from southwest Columbus found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a man who was reported missing from southwest Columbus has been found.   Edwin Lynn Reese, 74, was last seen at about 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, near Parkwick Drive and Georgesville Road.  Shortly after announcing Reese was missing, police confirmed he had been found.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person dead after shooting near New Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s far north side, police said. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting that left one person dead at the intersection of North Hamilton and Warner roads near New Albany, according to the Columbus Division of Police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting, attempted robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say an attempted robbery in east Columbus turned into a shooting that left the victim hospitalized.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:45 p.m., Wednesday, a 15-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were walking in the area of Seymour Avenue and E. Livingston Avenue when a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park

A bison has gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park. A park statement says the bison was walking near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin, just north of Old Faithful, when the woman approached it Monday. She got within 10 feet before the animal gored her and tossed her 10 feet into the air. […]
GROVE CITY, OH
visitfairfieldcounty.org

9 of the Best Antique Stores in Ohio

If you like the thrill of scavenger hunts or escape rooms, then you may not be the type to automatically rush into an IKEA when it’s home decorating time. Antiquing is more than just shopping; it’s an experience. And with all the antique stores in Ohio, you just know there are always some great finds around the corner. With that in mind, here are a few of our favorite general and/or niche antique shops in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
10TV

Police: Woman 'intentionally' hit by car in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 53-year-old woman is in critical condition after police said she was "intentionally" hit by a car in west Columbus early Friday morning. Just before 2:20 a.m., officers were called to the area of Brehl and Sullivant avenues. Arriving officers found the woman severely injured in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Vigil for Koby Roush

A vigil for missing Ohio man Koby Roush happened on Friday afternoon. On Saturday morning, searchers will look for both Roush and Raymont Willis in Chillicothe.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing Canal Winchester girl

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a girl who went missing from her Canal Winchester home. Megan Thompson, who is 5-foot, 125 pounds with orange/auburn hair, reportedly left her residence in Canal Winchester Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Thompson’s destination is unknown, but […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Inmate fatally shoots guard, kills self at Ohio hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A county jail inmate receiving treatment at an Ohio hospital shot and killed a security guard, pointed the weapon at others and then killed himself in a parking lot, authorities said.The shooting Wednesday at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton happened before a gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun killed four people and himself at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It was the latest in a series of deadly mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.Dayton police said inmate Brian Booth, 30, was receiving treatment when he struggled with Darrell Holderman, 78, and took his gun.Holderman worked for a company hired by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office to provide security for inmates who are admitted to hospitals. He sustained multiple skull fractures and lacerations to his hands during the struggle, police said.After Booth fatally shot Holderman, people ducked for cover as he pointed the gun at them while running down a hallway and into the parking lot, where he killed himself, police said.Booth was being held in the county jail on a probation violation stemming from a 2015 burglary, authorities said.
DAYTON, OH

