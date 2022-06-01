ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Kids are getting sick more frequently, pediatricians say

By Caroline Vandergriff
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - North Texas emergency rooms and urgent cares seem to be packed lately, especially with pediatric patients, as a number of viruses make their way through the community.

"There was a gastrointestinal bug going around, but it seems like no matter where [my son] goes, there's something that goes around," said Kyrie Apodaca, a Fort Worth mom.

Pediatricians say it's not your imagination. Kids are getting more sicknesses, more frequently right now.

"I can tell you at our office alone here in Fort Worth, our schedules are all full within five minutes of the phone lines opening," said Dr. Diane Arnaout, a pediatrician with Cook Children's.

The Cook Children's emergency room has also been slammed, but it's not just one bug affecting patients.

"COVID is coming back," Dr. Arnaout said. "The numbers are starting to climb again. I certainly had a lot more kids test positive over the weekend."

Dr. Arnaout is also seeing an unusual amount of RSV cases for this time of year. It's a respiratory illness that typically spikes in the winter.

The social isolation during the pandemic may be why some viruses are popping up at different times.

"We just took a break for a couple years, and now it's almost like we're playing catch up," said Dr. Arnaout.

Some families are continuing to take precautions to avoid getting sick.

"We're pretty much homebodies, so I let them play for a little bit and head back to the house, so keeping it safe," said Fort Worth mom Kyna Mitchell.

If your child is sick, pediatricians advise parents not to panic and to evaluate their overall demeanor.

"If your kid is struggling to breathe, if your kid has a hard time keeping fluids down to where they kind of can't pee every six to eight hours, if they certainly are behaving differently - like they're very lethargic, not able to talk to you - these are all excellent reasons to go to the ER," Dr. Arnaout said.

To avoid a crowded waiting room, you can call your pediatrician and get in for an appointment if the child has a runny nose and fever but is otherwise acting okay.

For more information on where to go when your child is in need of medical attention, visit: https://www.checkupnewsroom.com/urgent-care-or-emergency-room/?fbclid=IwAR1-bXL8dTtatXaponTYwFu7ebpHPGLvDSh6Ayc6Tew2-RRt_v55DlhmbNc .

