Bike to Work Challenge winners announced

The 26th annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show will be rolling again on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax. After a brief hiatus in 2020 and a limited return in 2021, the Gilmore Heritage Auto Show will feature more than 80 vintage and classic vehicles. This year’s theme is American Royalty, and the show will parade Cadillacs, Imperials, Lincolns, Packards and Duesenbergs, as well as American muscle cars on the Farmers Market Plaza in front of the clock tower. The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com/events/gilmore-heritage-auto-show.
