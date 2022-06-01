ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bike to Work Challenge winners announced

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Santa Clarita has announced the winners of the 18th annual Bike to Work Challenge, which took place May 16 through May 20. Local employees took to their bikes and visited five pit stops located throughout the city on...

signalscv.com

West Ranch High students find tomorrow’s entrepreneurs

Innovation will lead us into the future, and sometimes the greatest idea can come from the youngest minds, according to Shefali Breitbach. Breitbach, a West Ranch High School junior, founded Tomorrow’s Entrepreneur Competition in her sophomore year. It’s a competition meant to challenge elementary school students to create a product or service for either Central Park, Six Flags Magic Mountain or Main Street in Newhall.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
signalscv.com

Submission period opens for new names at Youth Grove

The submission window for new names at the Youth Grove — the installment at Central Park that memorializes local youths killed in traffic collisions — has opened for this year, according to city officials. Those eligible to be added to the Youth Grove must have been 24 years...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Marsha McLean | Enjoy Santa Clarita Transit Services!

With so many wonderful events and engaging programs happening throughout our city this summer, Santa Clarita Transit can take you where you need to go, all for an affordable price. Whether it’s using GO! Santa Clarita, the new bike lockers or getting ready for the Summer Beach Bus, we have something for everyone.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Student Lands Internship With NASA

A Santa Clarita high school student ended the 2022 school year prepared to pursue discovery beyond the earth’s surface– with a nationally coveted NASA summer internship. Katelyn Waugh, a student from Trinity Classical Academy in Santa Clarita, is one of the 1,100 students who applied for the STEM Enhancement in Earth and Space Science held at the University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research, and was among the 92 applicants from around the world who were selected.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Real Estate Forecast — Summer 2022 Buying/Selling Advice

Summer is officially here! Between vacations and backyard barbecues, you might not have the time to track Santa Clarita real estate trends and determine what’s best for your current real estate goals. There’s no need to worry. This article goes over the most notable trends from the spring real estate season and will give you an idea of what to expect from May to August. Keep reading to get up-to-date on real estate trends alongside buying and selling advice for Santa Clarita this summer.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Gary Martin | Cutting Through the Drought Noise

California is facing a serious multi-year drought, and there is no end in sight. To ensure enough water to meet the current and future needs of communities throughout the state, the governor required all California water agencies to implement Stage 2 of their Water Shortage Contingency Plan, encouraging all customers to voluntarily reduce water use by up to 20%.  
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

COC student selected as 2022 Jack Kent Cooke Foundation scholar

College of the Canyons student Isabella Solorio is among 100 students from across the nation to have been selected as a 2022 Jack Kent Cooke Foundation Undergraduate Transfer Scholar. The $55,000 annual scholarship will go toward tuition, living expenses, books and required fees associated with completing a bachelor’s degree.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Lots of Fun at Cars for Cops

Cars, food and lots to do will greet guests at the annual Rotary Club of Glendale Noon event taking place this Saturday. For the fifth year, the Rotary Club of Glendale Noon is hosting its annual Cars for Cops Car Show this Saturday at Verdugo Park from 9 a.m. to.
Laist.com

The Rise Of Lady Lowriders And Other All-Women Car Clubs In LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The metal flakes painted onto Sandy Avila’s car glisten as she reaches under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

Auto show roars back to Farmers Market

The 26th annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show will be rolling again on Saturday, June 4, from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Original Farmers Market, corner of Third and Fairfax. After a brief hiatus in 2020 and a limited return in 2021, the Gilmore Heritage Auto Show will feature more than 80 vintage and classic vehicles. This year’s theme is American Royalty, and the show will parade Cadillacs, Imperials, Lincolns, Packards and Duesenbergs, as well as American muscle cars on the Farmers Market Plaza in front of the clock tower. The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. For information, visit farmersmarketla.com/events/gilmore-heritage-auto-show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Vallarta Supermarkets Piloting Flashfood at 5 Stores in Southern California

Vallarta Supermarkets announced a pilot partnership with Flashfood that will help shoppers save money and reduce food waste. Use of the Flashfood app, which offers shoppers savings of up to 50% on food nearing its best-by date, will be available in five Los Angeles County stores: three in Palmdale, and two in Lancaster.
PALMDALE, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Heated VC Sheriff’s Race

Next week’s primary election features a showdown between two veteran Ventura County law enforcement professionals, the incumbent sheriff and one of the department’s top commanders. Ventura County Sheriff William “Bill” Ayub looks forward to continuing to serve his community and keeping the county safe if reelected in the...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

Pickleball tournament to benefit donor foundation

Friendship, pickleball and paying it forward will be the main focus of Dink for Cause, a pickleball tournament scheduled Saturday and Sunday. Monica Hicks and Mitra Sushinsky, co-founders of Dink for Cause, welcome all to the inaugural charity event at the Paseo Club in Valencia. According to Hicks, the tournament is almost sold out and approximately 140 Santa Clarita Valley residents will compete.
CHARITIES
Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus Brush Fire Quickly Halted

A small brush fire in Saugus was quickly stopped by firefighters Thursday. Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, first responders received reports of a fire on the 27000 block of Garza Drive in Saugus, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Firefighters reported a pine tree and...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
citywatchla.com

BRT: A Crisis on Colorado

On May 19th, the Metro board Planning and Programming Committee approved moving forward on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor through Eagle Rock. But is its proposed “Refined F1 – one lane option” design the best it can come up with?. The North Hollywood to Pasadena Transit...
PASADENA, CA
signalscv.com

Canyon High School’s grit through pandemic pays off at graduation ceremony.

Stories of perseverance, triumph through tragedy, and sheer hard work made up many of the experiences students shared during Canyon High School’s graduation ceremony on Thursday. Like many graduation ceremonies, students shared thankful messages to their friends, families, and teachers before the ceremony began. But during her welcome address,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Bulldozer trapped by tide

Maintenance of the Pico-Kenter Storm Drain is under the authority of Los Angeles County and County workers are responsible for maintaining the channel from the drain to the ocean. During regular maintenance on Friday, one vehicle became stuck in the wet sand near the waterline. A second vehicle was able to free the first but in the process, the rescuing vehicle itself became stuck. Due to a sharply rising tide, the trapped bulldozer was quickly overwhelmed by water. Safety mechanisms triggered when the vehicle stopped running pushed the shovel to the ground and locked the tracks making towing incredibly difficult.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

