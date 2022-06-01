OLIVIA HANSON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - This weekend marks the finale of the 2022 track & field season as a Wisconsin athletes compete in the state championships. Highlights from all divisions here. Plus, The Eau Claire Express return home to Carson Park.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Kathy Radloff for the Sunshine Award. I want to thank her for being a ray of sunshine every day! Throughout this school year Kathy worked with her grandson to help him get through his courses in the virtual school setting. Daily she made sure he was logged on and completed his work. Kathy has also committed to doing it again next year and/or until her grandson graduates, if need be. Don’t we all wish we had Grandma Kathy to help us out when needed. Kathy is quite the lady and grandmother. Thanks for helping to make this a successful year!
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I nominate Heidi Sovacool for the Sunshine Award. Heidi has one of the most kind and gracious hearts. She has a natural way of taking care of those around her. Heidi owns Offering Hope Therapies, an occupational therapy clinic in Ladysmith. She is the therapist that dedicates her time to working with infants through geriatric patients, helping them to live their best life. Heidi also owns Offering Hope and Wellness where children from the surrounding areas come to enjoy gymnastics and ninja warrior classes. Heidi created this space to bring Christ into the center of a fun recreational environment. Heidi does so much for the Ladysmith community and her local church, giving back the gifts God has given her.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Chris Hahn for the Sunshine Award. Chris Hahn is the principal at Elk Mound Middle School. He has not only made a great impression on me but has become an invaluable role model in my son’s life because Mr. Hahn follows through on what he says he will do. Mr. Hahn greets each student as they enter the school and when walking through the halls, he always has a smile on his face! My son enrolled in the Elk Mound school system in the fall of 2019 and receives services through special education. Since the beginning, Mr. Hahn has shown my son “B” how much he truly cares about him as a person and how to treat those around you. “B” looks forward to seeing Mr. Hahn each day and especially enjoys the one-on-one lunches they get to share on special occasions such as “B” making good decisions and displaying good behavior. It will be a very sad day when “B” moves onto high school, but we will forever be grateful for the time spent and the values and care of others that Mr. Hahn has and will continue to instill into “B’s” life. Thank you for everything, Mr. Hahn!
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wild Ridge Golf Course hosted the 26th Annual Junior Achievement Golf Outing Thursday. The event began at 9:30 a.m. with 18 holes scramble play. Two former Green Bay Packers joined in the fun, Gilbert brown and Craig Newsome. The annual golf outing provides funds to deliver...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-La Crosse campus is teeming with life as athletes from all across Wisconsin compete in the 2022 Track and Field State Championships. After the event was cancelled in 2020, the WIAA limited spectators to 5,500 people per day during the altered three-day meet last year.
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Altoona Lions Club presents a number of activities as part of the annual summer celebration, Cinder City Days. It runs June 9-12 at Cinder City Park. The weekend includes a number of events, including, music, carnival, car show, parade, grilling tourney, and more.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Parents looking for deals are in luck this weekend, the “Just Between Friends” Consignment Sale is underway. Running Thursday through Sunday, the sale offers thousands of items for families and young children. The event is located at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the Chippewa Valley Air Show set to begin Saturday, an army of volunteers are hard at work getting the airport ready. Their duties include putting up thousands of chairs, putting up fencing around the tarmac and cooking plenty of food for the weekend. They also spent Thursday cooking for local veterans who are being honored that night.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Joe and Shelly Dziekan a Sunshine Award. Joe and Shelly own a small gas station/convenience store in the heart of downtown Mondovi. They are the two nicest people in town. They are always putting a smile on their employees’ and customers’ faces. They also give back to the community which makes our small town a nice place to live. I think they deserve this award for all they do. Thank you, Joe and Shelly, for making your store such a fun place to work.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Valley Air Show is back this weekend in Eau Claire for the first time in four years. Be sure to keep an eye and ear out for Brittany Nielsen, who just until recently, has been a life-long Wisconsin resident. Nielsen is one of very few women in the nation who travels the Air Show circuit as the lead narrator.
EAU CLAIRE AND BARRON COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - A playful puppy with special needs is looking for a home that can help her learn as she grows. Pepper is deaf and blind. She was surrendered to the Eau Claire County Humane Association with her two brothers. The boys already got adopted.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For nearly 30 years, The Community Table has been working to make sure everyone in need in the Eau Claire community has something to eat all year long, but the pandemic changed how it could serve the community the last two years. The pandemic caused The...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wednesday is graduation day for several students in a program that focuses on employment opportunities for young adults with disabilities. 11 interns walked across the stage in Eau Claire and spoke about their experiences working through the program. Project SEARCH is run by Mayo Clinic Health System. It helps young adults with physical and developmental disabilities enter the workforce.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse Police Department said arrests have been made in a homicide investigation. Officers said 18-year-old Sage Hicke turned himself in Friday afternoon in relation to the death of Storm Vondrashek. Police said 17-year-old Jackson Greengrass was also arrested last month as part of the death investigation.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Blue Angels arrived in the Chippewa Valley Wednesday ahead of the 2022 Chippewa Valley Air Show. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron is one of the highlights of the air show, which is this Saturday and Sunday at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire. Gates are scheduled to open at 8:30 a.m., and the show is scheduled to start at noon each day. The show is anticipated to wrap up around 4:15 p.m.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I want to thank the staff on the 6th floor of H.S.H.S. Sacred Heart Hospital for their wonderful care while I was a patient there. I have worked in healthcare for many years, am familiar with excellent care, and I was a witness and a receiver of excellent quality healthcare. Thanks to everyone for making a fairly miserable experience quite bearable.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau residents living on the city’s west side saw an unusual sight Thursday morning. A black bear moseyed its way through several yards near S. 17th Avenue and W Thomas Street. Members in Facebook groups like “You know you’re from Wausau...” were eager to catch a glimpse of the animal. While bears within the city limits aren’t totally uncommon, sightings are infrequent.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Wednesday evening community members gathered to remember victims of mass shootings across the country. St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire held a special service to honor those lost or affected by gun violence. Community members prayed, listened to a reflection written by a survivor...
MAUSTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Law enforcement officers from Juneau County have responded to an incident north of Mauston, according to WISC-TV. A business near the Woodland Hills subdivision off of Highway 58 confirmed to WISC reporters that crews with the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office have been in the area since at least 7:30 a.m. Friday morning.
