OLIVIA HANSON

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Chris Hahn for the Sunshine Award. Chris Hahn is the principal at Elk Mound Middle School. He has not only made a great impression on me but has become an invaluable role model in my son’s life because Mr. Hahn follows through on what he says he will do. Mr. Hahn greets each student as they enter the school and when walking through the halls, he always has a smile on his face! My son enrolled in the Elk Mound school system in the fall of 2019 and receives services through special education. Since the beginning, Mr. Hahn has shown my son “B” how much he truly cares about him as a person and how to treat those around you. “B” looks forward to seeing Mr. Hahn each day and especially enjoys the one-on-one lunches they get to share on special occasions such as “B” making good decisions and displaying good behavior. It will be a very sad day when “B” moves onto high school, but we will forever be grateful for the time spent and the values and care of others that Mr. Hahn has and will continue to instill into “B’s” life. Thank you for everything, Mr. Hahn!

