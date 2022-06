UVALDE — In the days following the school shooting at Robb Elementary, the streets of this small town were lined by sets of 21. The 21 bows of gauzy ribbon tied to the thin posts of a black iron gate. The 21 candles glowing from the window ledge of the historic Uvalde Grand Opera House. The row of classroom chairs — 19 small red ones and two taller black ones — looking out onto Getty Street.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO