Salt Lake County, UT

Why Kiki: Let’s Have a Kiki

By Avrey Evans
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a city where dimly-lit bars featuring minimalist interiors and obscure cocktails dominate the nightlife scene, the unapologetic attitude of Why Kiki is a breath of fresh air. Having opened its baby pink doors in the spring of 2021, the funky beach bar has become a beloved space for anyone who...

ABC4

Brand new food hall opens in Salt Lake County

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers, get ready as a brand new food hall joins the Utah dining scene. Block Party 2700, a new community food hall celebrated its grand opening on May 31 and is officially open for diners. The new food destination features restaurants serving a variety of delicious fare including Italian cuisine, […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Evo Hotel, First of Its Kind, Opens in Salt Lake City

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. If you know evo as a first stop for skis, boots, and accessories shopping, you’ll probably be surprised to learn that the retailer also wants to be involved in your travel planning. The Seattle-based gear company opened its first evo-branded hotel earlier this year in Salt Lake City on the outdoors-themed Campus Salt Lake development, with an official grand opening scheduled for this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The new tip culture: How to handle growing gratuity

SALT LAKE CITY — In the past few years, some Utahns may have noticed a change: cash tip jars replaced by tablets at fast-casual eateries. The options aren't just a dollar or two, but buttons ranging from 15% to 35% on top of your bill. Many of these now...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Check out these rooftop bars in Salt Lake City

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these open-air spots. 1. The Green PigDetails: Catch a game or keep busy with this downtown pub's weekly event lineup, featuring Open Blues Jam, trivia and karaoke.Yes, but: On a nice day the roof fills up fast, so be flexible.Go when: You want to hang with friends over drinks and bites.Address: 31 East 400 South. Photo courtesy of The Green Pig Pub.2. Piper DownDetails: Relax on the laid-back patio atop this Olde World pub.Perks: Fire pit and shade from the sun.Address: 1492 South State St. Photo courtesy of Piper Down.3. Poplar Street PubDetails: A downtown bar and grill slinging burgers, handmade pizza and cold drinks.Best for: Patrons who want something a step above typical "bar food."Address: 242 South 200 West.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Lifestyle
One of Salt Lake’s newest bars kicks off pride with glitter and music

Will Terry from Equality Utah and Brent White from Milk+ talked about pride and the new bar and club that’s focused on the LGBTQ+ community. Milk+ is a bar and club that welcomes all types of milk, whether you’re hot milk, spilled milk, le leche or coconut milk, everyone is accepted, and the space is provided for everyone’s self-expression, White said. Milk+ opened six months ago and is excited to celebrate its first pride. White said that Milk+ will be holding a pride kick-off event with a disco euphoria theme this Thursday that will last from June 2 through June 5.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Popular Utah-based coffee chain opens another location

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Coffee lovers, get ready as a popular Utah coffee chain comes to Spanish Fork. Black Rifle Coffee Company is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at 713 E. 800 N. in Spanish Fork. This new shop marks the company’s third brick-and-mortar store in Utah. Currently, Black Rifle Coffee […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
Amy Roberts: Under the Banner of Suppression

When I first moved to Park City roughly two decades ago, the friends and family I was leaving threw me a going away party. Some brought small gifts, mostly “remember me” tokens like framed photographs taken at some point over the course of our relationship. There were a few gag gifts too, like a heated nose warmer and a bottle of wine for my ‘emergency rations’ supply. Back then, you still had to be a member to get into a bar in Utah, and most of the outside world assumed it was incredibly difficult to purchase alcohol in the state. They weren’t wrong about the inconvenience, at least considering I was leaving a state with drive-through liquor stores, but I’ve never found reason to be fearful of a shortage.
PARK CITY, UT
The Power of Orchids

Orchids … exotic, beautiful, mesmerizing … and thriving in Salt Lake City. Although far removed from the tropics where they bloom in thousands of varieties, orchids are abundant here in the high desert of Utah. Both the flowers and those who fancy them were at the recent spring...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
International Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the summer months descend upon Utah, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the warm weather with tasty eats. The International Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer, bringing the wonderfully unique flavors of the world to Utah foodies. The festival will be held at the Utah State Fairpark […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
LDS Church will soon allow temple attendance without appointment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have announced a change geared to help members resume regular worship in temples. A Friday morning news release from the Church points out that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
A list of all the changes that were made to Utah’s liquor laws on June 1

UTAH (ABC4) – Yesterday, representatives of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced a grocery list of changes that were made to the organization which went into effect June 1.   The event, held at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, kicked-off with an emphasis on the department’s new name and mission statement. As noted by […]
UTAH STATE
Super Chix Opens Fourth Utah Restaurant

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its fourth restaurant in Utah and first location in Salt Lake County, in Riverton. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the Mountain View Village Shopping Center, at 4599 W Partridge Hill Ln. (134th South), Riverton, Utah – 385/887-8874. “Mountain View...
RIVERTON, UT
Avelo drops service, while Allegiant puts services on hold at Ogden airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Two low-cost airliners are leaving Ogden-Hinkley Airport. The departures leave the regional airport with no commercial airliners. According to the Ogden Standard-Examiner, the departures of Allegiant Air and Avelo Airlines come as Ogden leverages funds of $1 million for commercial flight expansion. Avelo, is an...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
5 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Salt Lake City

Whether you're looking for a lush treehouse or a rugged cave, here are five Airbnb escapes, all within driving distance from Salt Lake City.1. The Treehouse Photo courtesy of Airbnb.Available year-round, this dreamy abode offers spectacular views and a romantic adventure.Location: Park City.Features: Private deck, exercise equipment, apartment-style kitchen, heating system and oscillating fans.Space: Two guests, one bedroom, one bathroom.Cost: $222+ per night. Photo courtesy of Airbnb. Photo courtesy of Airbnb.2. The Hideaway Photo courtesy of Airbnb.This secluded space is great for remote work (literally), featuring a suspended hammock floor and floor-t0-ceiling glass wall.Location: Park City.Features: Fast WiFi, full kitchen,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
DABC speaks on changes to Utah liquor laws, new name

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, residents across Utah are raising their glasses as Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) has made numerous adjustments to liquor laws that will officially go into effect today, June 1. This morning at 10:15 a.m. DABC Director Tiffany Carlson will acknowledge the department’s new name, announce its new […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WEDDING (June 1, 2022)

Bryce and Becky Hardy are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter Marissa Ann, to Spencer Frampton, son of Aaron and April Frampton. The marriage will take place in the Las Vegas, Nevada Temple on Saturday, June 4, 2022. A reception will be held in their honor that evening...
LAS VEGAS, NV
COVID Burnout: Salt Lake Businesses That Thrived Too Much

Unlike other businesses that had to shut their doors for months or even forever, Saturday Cycles in Salt Lake City’s Marmalade District remained largely open after the disruptive and disastrous March 2020 Covid lockdown. During that time, the shop faced new challenges to its business model while trying to keep its customers happy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Houses overvalued by more than 50% in three Utah cities

(The Center Square) - Housing prices in at least three cities in Utah are overvalued by more than 50%, according to a new report. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University scored the top 100 most overpriced U.S. cities using open-source data from Zillow and other providers. They found home buyers in several Utah cities are paying well above what houses are actually worth.
UTAH STATE

