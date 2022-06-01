ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

Two Arrested After Random Shots Fired in Busy Downtown

By Patrick Shansoff - patrick@turlockcitynews.com
turlockcitynews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt about 1:36 am early Saturday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported weapon offense that had just occurred at the intersection of West Main Street and North Broadway, Turlock, after a subject in a vehicle had fired off random shots in the area and then...

www.turlockcitynews.com

turlockcitynews.com

Man in Possession of Narcotics Arrested After Identifying Self as Brother

At about 9:59 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of Bernell Avenue and South Orange Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Tony Fagundes, 31, of Turlock...
TURLOCK, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested While Riding Around with Fentanyl and Juvenile Brother

At about 11:14 pm Wednesday night, a Turlock Police officer in the 900 block of Bethany Avenue, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, Julio Mancillas, 31, of Turlock, and his 17-year...
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Dies, Suspect Arrested After Shooting At North Sacramento Homeless Encampment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Detectives have arrested a suspect after a man was shot and killed at a homeless camp in North Sacramento Thursday morning. Homicide investigation in North Sac near Lampasas and Edgewater Road. Man shot and killed just after 6AM today @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7dAvueKLjF — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 2, 2022 Sacramento police say they originally responded to the area of Lampasas Avenue and Edgewater Road around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Multiple gunshots were heard in the area. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. Medics soon pronounced that man dead at the scene, police say. Detectives later served multiple search warrants at nearby encampments. Evidence, including a loaded handgun, was found and detectives were able to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Kenneth Howe. Howe was soon arrested. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man killed.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Nationwide Report

38-year-old man dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Turlock; Maiyra Rodriguez involved (Turlock, CA)

38-year-old man dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Turlock; Maiyra Rodriguez involved (Turlock, CA)Nationwide Report. A 38-year-old man lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Turlock. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place just before 2:00 a.m. on West Main Street and Crows Landing Road [...]
TURLOCK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Jesus Garcia Involved in Fatal DUI Crash on Highway 33 [Merced, CA]

Two Pronounced Dead after Single-Vehicle DUI Collision near Cypress Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:00 p.m., near Cypress Road on June 1st. According to reports, Garcia was driving a 2004 Hyundai south when he lost control and crashed into a power pole. As a result, the car became engulfed in flames.
MERCED, CA
westsideconnect.com

Santa Nella man gunned down while walking with girlfriend

The Merced County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect believed to have gunned down a man in a Santa Nella RV park on Friday as he walked to get breakfast with his girlfriend. The deceased has been identified as Andrew May 27, of Santa Nella. The suspect, identified by the...
SANTA NELLA, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Arrested In Deadly Double Shooting In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Two teenagers were arrested in connection to a double shooting in Tracy that left one person dead, police said Thursday. The Tracy Police Department said both suspects, 16 and 17, were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on charges of homicide, attempted homicide, conspiracy, and terrorist threats. At around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police dispatchers were notified of a shooting that happened in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road. As officers arrived at the scene, a local hospital reported to police that two gunshot victims — a woman, 20, and a teen, 17 — had arrived at the emergency room. The woman was later pronounced dead while the other person remained in care with serious injuries, police said. Investigators identified the two suspects by the early morning. The 17-year-old tried to flee a surveillance operation but was captured moments later by detectives. The 16-year-old was located and arrested next. Both suspects are Tracy residents.
TRACY, CA
KSBW.com

Driver who struck 10-year-old in now-viral video arrested by police

SEASIDE, Calif. — The driver who struck a 10-year-old girl in Seaside before speeding away has been arrested. Stephanie Broaddus, 51, was arrested after being caught driving under the influence in Seaside on Wednesday. Broaddus is believed to be the driver in the now-viral video showing a 10-year-old being...
SEASIDE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Crash on West Main Street in Stanislaus County

Officials in Stanislaus County reported a fatal pedestrian crash on West Main Street in the early morning of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The incident took place shortly before 2:00 a.m. on West Main Street in the vicinity of Crows Landing Road and involved a Chrysler PT Cruiser. The Chrysler driver, a 41-year-old Winton resident, indicated that they were unable to spot the pedestrian on the road until it was too late.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Sideshow Participant Arrested After Leading Officers on One Minute Pursuit

Sideshow Participant Arrested After Leading Officers on One Minute Pursuit. At about 10:49 pm Saturday night, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported sideshow in progress at Wakefield Elementary School, 400 South Avenue, Turlock. When officers arrived on scene, they found an active sideshow in the roadway directly...
TURLOCK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Motorcycle Crash on Beverly Drive and Carpenter Road in Modesto

The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Beverly Drive in the Modesto area on the night of Wednesday, June 1, 2022. The incident took place shortly after 8:50 p.m. in the area of Carpenter Road and Beverly Drive, according to CHP traffic officers. Preliminary Information on the Motorcycle...
MODESTO, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested After Being Caught in Stolen Box Truck

At about 11:57 pm Monday night, a Turlock Police officer near Neto’s Catering, 1318 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. Whenever officers conduct a traffic stop, they give their dispatcher their location and the...
TURLOCK, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Crash on Fremont Avenue and Lillian Avenue in Stockton Area

Officials in the Stockton area reported a crash on Lillian Avenue on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The incident took place shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Fremont Avenue and Lillian Avenue and was said to have involved at least two vehicles. Details on the Crash on Lillian Avenue...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4

Alexis Gabe murder suspect killed by police

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – The suspect in the murder of Alexis Gabe was killed by police June 1, according to the Oakley City Manager’s office. That suspect was Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones, who was killed in Washington state when the Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force was executing a search warrant. The 27-year-old Antioch resident allegedly charged at officers with a knife, according to a press release sent by the office.
OAKLEY, CA
ABC10

Tracy teenagers, 16 and 17, accused of homicide

TRACY, Calif. — Two teenagers were accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in Tracy early Wednesday morning. The Tracy Police Department responded to the crime scene in the area of Tracy Boulevard and Valpico Road after reports of the shooting came in around 1 a.m. Officers also responded to a hospital where two people were in the emergency room with gunshot wounds.
TRACY, CA

