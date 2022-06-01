ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Sweet 16 run earns Cyclones’ Otzelberger raise, extension

FILE - Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger, left, talks with his team during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Jan. 29, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Otzelberger has received a contract extension and $500,000 raise after leading the Cyclones to the NCAA Sweet 16 and the third-best turnaround in major college basketball history. "I’m grateful that we are able to reward that success with this extension,” athletic director Jamie Pollard said Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney, File)

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger received a contract extension and a $500,000 raise Wednesday after leading the Cyclones to the NCAA Sweet 16 and the third-best turnaround in major college basketball history.

“I’m grateful that we are able to reward that success with this extension,” athletic director Jamie Pollard said. “I believe T.J. is building a championship culture within our program that fosters academic excellence, on-court success and accountability, and I believe that the momentum our program enjoys will lead to future success under his direction.”

Otzelberger’s contract was extended one year, through June 2027, and his compensation package increases from $1.5 million to $2 million annually.

The Des Moines Register reported the contract breakdown includes $300,000 per year in base pay, $1.2 million per year in additional compensation, $300,000 per year in retirement benefits and $200,000 per year for premiums for supplemental death benefit. Raises of $100,000 per year begin in July 2023.

The Cyclones went 22-13 in Otzelberger’s first season following a two-win season in 2020-21 under Steve Prohm.

Iowa State had been a unanimous pick to finish last in the Big 12. The Cyclones finished seventh and were ranked as high as No. 8 in The Associated Press Top 25.

Otzelberger became the third coach in NCAA Tournament history to lead his program to the Sweet 16 in the first season after taking over a team with a losing record.

