ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

State Plans Economic Growth as Workforce Shortages Continue

By Eric Lloyd
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

Michigan is open for business.

Open for businesses to come and grow in the state.

Does Michigan have the workforce to support it?

That’s one of the biggest questions being discussed on Mackinac Island this week as the state’s business and political leaders convene for the Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZvEBV_0fxT9dXb00

Everyone has seen the headlines. The state announces a new plant or business coming to Michigan and bringing ‘x-number’ of jobs with it. It’s a great thing but before those jobs even get here, there are headlines of a worker shortage. The companies already in the state are unable to find enough workers.

The state that put the world on wheels, that built the middle class, needed a change.

“We are open because Michigan has an incredibly diverse economy,” said Quentin Messer, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, “EV, mobility, semiconductors, agri-business you name it, we are open to all that.”

The state has open arms for the business, and the jobs and tax base they bring. But right now Michigan is struggling to fill the jobs it already needs.

“Workforce is on the front of mind for everyone,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer, “Everyone at this conference will tell you they are concerned with that.”

The warning signs of this “Great Resignation” were there and COVID-19 shoved them to the front.

“What the pandemic did was expedite the challenges we were facing on the workforce participation rate,” said Kerry Ebersole-Singh, Chief Talent Retention Officer for the MEDC.

It’s a simple numbers game, Michigan needs more people. More to come and more to stay. The population has been increasing but not at the rate of competing states.

“Holding on to our young people, luring talent to Michigan from around the globe but also around the country,” said Whitmer, “We have a great story to tell a high quality of life and low cost of living.”

“Upon graduation we want those graduates staying here to build their life here in the state of Michigan,” said Ebersole-Singh.

Bill Pink is the president of Grand Rapids Community College and the incoming president of Ferris State University. He sees first hand that businesses need graduates but graduates need to see the business.

“Making sure that we have industry and businesses alongside there because our students don’t care to finish at community college or go on to a four year university if they don’t see a good job on the other end,” said Pink, “We’re going to lose them and that’s what’s been happening.”

They have to happen in concert. More workers come when there is more business but more businesses will come where there’s a workforce. It’s a thin line to walk but the state is going to try.

“When we come together and compete as a team, united under Team Michigan, we are unstoppable on the global market,” said Messer.

Whitmer said there have been signs in growth. Two years ago, she announced her ‘60 by 30’ plan to have 60% of Michiganders with a post-secondary certificate or degree by 2030. At the time, 45% of Michiganders had the degree, now Michigan is right near 50%.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Ford Announces $2 Billion Investment in Michigan

More jobs, more money and more Michigan made vehicles. The Ford Motor Company announces a major investment in Michigan. As part of the Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference, the state’s largest employer announced billions in investment and thousands of more jobs. It’s a project that Michigan would have lost at this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Whitmer Directs Streamlined Transportation Funding, Deadlocked on Fuel Prices

Michigan is a state built on transportation and right now it has never been more expensive to move within the state. There has also never been more funding spent on construction, whether it be roads, bridges or dams. This week at the Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference, Governor Gretchen...
9&10 News

Ford Plans to Add 6,200 Jobs in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri

DETROIT (AP) — Ford will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models. The company says it will invest $3.7 billion in the three states between now and 2026. It also will convert...
9&10 News

State’s Line 5 Lawsuit Awaits Federal Judge Decision

The entire Detroit Regional Chamber Mackinac Policy Conference was taking part just miles from the controversial Line 5 pipeline through the Mackinac Straits. While most everyone agrees on the tunnel currently planned to be built under the Straits, there is debate over what to do with the pipeline now. Some...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Mackinac Island, MI
9&10 News

Ex-Detroit Top Cop Loses Bid to Get on Ballot for Governor

DETROIT (AP) — A judge declined to put a former Detroit police chief on the Republican ballot for Michigan governor, the third candidate to lose a court challenge after election staff said campaign petitions were marred by fraudulent signatures. It’s a remarkable setback for James Craig, who has high...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

MSP: Michigan Traffic Fatalities at 16-Year High

Michigan traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2021, according to data released by the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center. The 1,131 fatalities in 2021 marked the most traffic fatalities in the state since Michigan had 1,129 deaths in 2005. Traffic fatalities rose 4% in 2021 from 1,083...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
9&10 News

GOP Candidate for Michigan Governor Loses Key Ballot Ruling

DETROIT (AP) — A Republican candidate for Michigan governor lost a bid to get on the Aug. 2 primary ballot Wednesday in the first key court decision since election officials found campaign petitions rife with fraudulent signatures. The ruling affects Perry Johnson, a wealthy businessman considered to be a...
DETROIT, MI
9&10 News

State Police Say Traffic Deaths Surged in Latest Data

Michigan traffic deaths hit a 16-year high, according to new numbers released by State Police. It’s the 2021 data that is just now coming in, MSP says there were more than 1,100 traffic fatalities. The last time we saw numbers that high was in 2005. Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll says, “It’s hard to put an exact cause on the traffic fatality increase. We have seen a 4% increase from 2020 to 2021.”
9&10 News

Acme Township and Horse Shows Come to Terms in the Final Stretch

Traverse City Horse Shows are ready for the ‘mane’ event, and Acme Township is letting the show run its course. The Horse Shows and Acme Township have been saddled with some unsettled business, but the township now says the shows can move ahead as scheduled. The township had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Michigan#Ferris State University#Ev
9&10 News

Special Olympics Michigan Returns to In-Person Summer Games

Special Olympics Michigan returns to in-person summer games after two years of being virtual due to COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, unified events are taking place on Central Michigan University’s campus to celebrate the ability of sports to bring together athletes, with and without intellectual disabilities. “It’s all about the inclusion...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Gas Prices Hit Record High — Again

Drivers on their way up to Northern Michigan are paying a lot more at the pump as gas prices hit record highs once again. Ohio resident, Quinton Reese, was traveling to Bay Harbor with his family Thursday when they stopped for gas in Cadillac. They filled up for $4.99 per gallon. They say they had to budget a little extra in order to make the trip happen.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

MTM On the Road: Mackinac Island Lilac Festival Starts Week Long Events

Now that Mackinac Island is awake again for the summer, it’s time that their lilacs are in full bloom. This year they are kicking off the Lilac Fest once again. We’ll be there to feature how different businesses are preparing. We’ll hear about the influx of people coming...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
9&10 News

Owners Hope to Bounce Back After Business Fire in Houghton Lake

A business owner is working to rebuild after this afternoon’s fire in Houghton Lake. Crews responded around 4:20 Wednesday afternoon to calls of a shed on fire at the Northshore Lounge. When crews arrived they determined the fire was coming from the back of the building. They say the...
9&10 News

Texas Senator: School Police Chief Didn’t Know of 911 Calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside the building as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said the pleas...
UVALDE, TX
9&10 News

Grab Your Kilt for the St. Ignace Highlander Games

Grab your kilt, and wear your tartan proudly at the St. Ignace Highlander Games!. We talked with Lora Brown, Executive Director of the St. Ignace Visitors Bureau about all of the fun in store. The fun kicks off June 11th at the Coast Guard Park. The event is a partnership...
SAINT IGNACE, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy