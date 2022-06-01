ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cadillac, MI

Northern Michigan Businesses, Chambers of Commerce, Prepare for Busy Summer Season Amid Worker Shortage

By Katie Birecki
9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago

The summer season is upon us, and that means more visitors to the northern Michigan area, but between staffing shortages and low motivation to join the workforce, businesses are having a tough time finding the staff to supply their seasonal jobs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dNoB1_0fxT9ZxZ00

“We just got the reports out that we’re going to have another record breaking year for tourism, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce President Caitlyn Berard. “We’ve got a lot of festivals and events engaged again, and having the community, having our regional partners, and having people travel back up, they’re going to be very engaged and activated up here. But that means we need that many, more team players.”

Berard said it’s been a tough two years for businesses.

“We didn’t have the staff two years ago, and we didn’t have them last summer, but we were so focused on being open. There were so many regulations that tied us down, and last summer it was really hard because we were coming out of another regulatory winter,” she said. “This year, the guests, the tourism, our residents have now had a year of activity under their belt, so they’re maybe more engaged, where as last year we were still a little bit more hesitant than we were even before COVID.”

Berard said businesses have had to get creative with how they bring in talent.

“Part time, flexible hours, having more people engaged in our workforce, whatever those hybrid situations can look like, will be beneficial,” she said.

Even newly-established Social Districts she said is a great way to cater to guests when there’s fewer people on staff.

“It’s still a way to utilize the restaurants, still get your drinks, still enjoy your time in the downtown. You can still shop, you can still have that experience, you’re not waiting on them, they can still provide that service to you,” Berard said. “I think that’s a huge element of how businesses are looking at creative ways to still provide a service, even when they don’t have that traditional motive or having a workforce.”

Another business looking into creative ways to bring in workers, especially in the summer, is Cadillac Area YMCA’s Camp Torenta.

“We kept camp going in 2020 and 2021, but not to the level that we wanted,” said Cadillac Area YMCA Executive Director Mike Kelso. “This is a year we’re hoping to really bounce back with a vigorous number of kids in camp, and it’s already looking that way.”

Kelso said they have about 300 children registered for day camp this year, more than years past.

But they needed the staff to work.

“It’s actually been a challenge for a number of years, it’s what’s causing the challenge seems to change,” Kelso said. “Now it’s just about the overall job market, the number of people looking for employment versus the number of people looking for jobs, and the wages people are expecting.”

Kelso said they’ve worked for months to come up with a solution to bring in more talent.

They moved from a weekly wage of $290 to paying an hourly wage of $10-13 an hour, almost double the wage weekly, on top of a $500 sign on bonus.

Kelso said that hard work has paid off. They’ve filled 11 of the 12 camp counselor spots.

“I think it’s just the sign of the times and the economics for young adults,” he said. “Back when I started doing this work 15-20 years ago, college tuition was low, cost of living was low, and they wanted a fun job for the summer and an experience. I think there’s still a desire to have a great experience, but the pressure to earn a lot of money has significantly increased. $10-13 an hour is not going to make anybody rich, they’re still coming for the experience, but there’s a reality of how much money they need to earn just to live day to day.”

He said times have changed, and will continue to change.

“It seems a lot of the indicators are going to stick around for a while, and we’ll see how things balance out as the years come,” said Kelso.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Cadillac, MI
Cadillac, MI
Business
9&10 News

Reducing Food Waste with Emmet County Recycling

While the world wastes about 1.4 billion tons of food every year, the United States discards more food than any other country in the world: nearly 40 million tons — 80 billion pounds — every year. That’s estimated to be 30-40 percent of the entire US food supply,...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Has Two of the Best Donut Shops in the Entire U.S.

Who doesn’t love a warm, sweet donut? Friday (June 3) is National Donut Day, and in honor, the crew at Yelp has released their tally of the Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops. Here in Michigan, we have plenty of great donut shops, many of which are locally owned. That said, it’s not surprising that not one but two Michigan donut shops are on the list. My mouth is starting to water just thinking about these great donut stops.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Jobs
99.1 WFMK

The Ghost Town of Alabaster, Michigan

Now here's a ghost town what IS a ghost town. It's Alabaster, in Iosco County. According to usgalabaster.com, it was indeed named after the gypsum (alabaster) rock which was discovered in 1837 and began being bored out in 1841. The site was immediately named 'Alabaster', even before the Township of the same name. In 1861 the first gypsum mine opened. By the time the township was formed in 1866, literally thousands of tons of gypsum had been excavated and shipped.
IOSCO COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Local Governments Turn Away $73M of Federal Pandemic Aid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — From small towns to big cities, every government across the U.S. was offered a slice of $350 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds to help shore up their finances, cover pandemic-related costs and invest in community projects. Officials in 1,468 local governments effectively said...
WEST ALTON, MO
biznewspost.com

Where tannery spread sludge on Michigan farm, a PFAS problem grows

WALKERVILLE, MI — The bucolic farmland along the Newaygo and Oceana county border seems far removed from the perils of industrial pollution. Yet, that is exactly what the state is investigating this year at two properties where crops and livestock were farmed on land tainted by manufacturing waste once used as fertilizer.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Top Gun: Flying With The Blue Angels Up North

Three Michigan residents recalled what it's like to fly with the Navy's Blue Angels during the Cherry Festival air show in Traverse City. The Air Show Is The Crown Jewel Of The Cherry Festival. The Festival takes place the first week of July every year, and the sir show at...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy