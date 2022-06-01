Healthy Living: A New Tool To Help Give PCPS Vital Information

Most of us think of our primary care physician as the person who spearheads our healthcare, but think about the other times you’re in front of another doctor.

Maybe at a specialist visit for your knee or back, or even an unexpected hospital stay.

Sometimes, it takes days, weeks or longer before your PCP gets vital information.

In today’s Healthy Living, Andrea Ludema shares more on a new tool that gives PCPS the information they need to help keep patients healthy.