It was an uncharacteristic rough season for John Harbaugh’s team but the Baltimore Ravens seem very determined to put 2021 behind them. Entering 2021, only four NFL teams had reached the playoffs each of the previous three seasons. That would be the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and John Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens When it was all said and done, only Kansas City returned to the postseason.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO