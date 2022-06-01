One person killed in Cumberland County tractor-trailer crash
pahomepage.com
2 days ago
One person killed in Cumberland County tractor-trailer …. Mayor Michael Lombardo Interview | Eyewitness News. Williamsport residents react to record-breaking gas …. McCormick’s undated mail-in ballots suit goes to...
One person was killed in a three-car crash that ended with one on top of a guardrail on westbound Route 422 in Berks County, WFMZ reports. The deadly wreck happened in Douglass Township around 12:40 a.m. Friday, June 3, the outlet says. Westbound lanes near the Stowe exit were closed...
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning in Chambersburg. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 500 block of South Main Street. Police said the shooting was an isolated case and the public is not in danger. Stay with WGAL for updates...
NORTH LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews were called to a Lebanon County bagel factory Friday morning. Crews responded to the Always Bagels factory on the 3000 block of Hanford Drive in North Lebanon Township just before 6 a.m. Bagels caught fire in an oven. The facility's sprinkler system...
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are investigating a shooting that occurred during the early morning hours of Friday, June 3. According to Chambersburg Police, at around 2 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of South Main Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they located a 36-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to his torso and chest areas.
A 36-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot around 2 a.m. Friday in Franklin County, according to police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 500 block of South Main Street in Chambersburg, for a report of a shooting, police said. Investigators found a man with two...
A jackknifed tractor trailer closed the Route 222 southbound ramp to Route 30 West in Manheim Township for several hours on Thursday morning. Crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash around 6 a.m. on June 2. As a result of the jackknifed tractor trailer, the ramp from Route...
DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died in a multi-car crash. Alisha Weglinski, 46, of Reading, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. It happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire occurred on the 3500 block of Fulton Aly in Susquehanna Township at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. The vehicle was near a garage and multiple fire companies responded to the scene. As of 11:51 p.m. there are no known injuries....
MT. AIRY, Md. - An 82-year-old man was killed in Frederick County Wednesday when the riding lawn mower he was operating overturned, pinning him inside. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on June 1 along Sidney Road in Mt. Airy. Authorities say Augustus Clemont Harris was riding the mower up...
One man was flown to York Hospital after a shooting early Friday in the 500 block of South Main Street in Chambersburg. Chambersburg Police were still putting the pieces together Friday morning, but this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public, according to Sgt. Matt Bietsch.
Lurgan Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide in Lurgan Township after a body was found in the woods. On June 1 at approximately 6 p.m., members of PSP Chambersburg were dispatched to the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road in Franklin County to assist another law enforcement agency with an investigation.
A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from her central Pennsylvania home, police say. Genevieve Adams was reported as missing from her York Township around 10 a.m. on Friday, June 3, according to York Area Regional police. She is believed to still be in the area, police say. Police have listed...
West York Police looking for dangerous shooting suspect. Federal funding brings dental van to Monroe County. Pres. Biden addresses nation after latest mass shooting …. Businesses React to Pittston Twp. Shooting | Eyewitness …. Parenting Playbook: Planning out your estate.
A woman was found dead; the suspect fatally shot by police in Va. Chambersburg, Pa. (KM) Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg are investigating a homicide in Franklin County. On Wednesday, June 1st, just after 6:00 PM, troopers were dispatched to a residence in Lugen Township in the 8900 block of...
This week's local crime and court updates from The Sentinel. Before Pennsylvania State Police learned of that Virginia incident, State Police at Chambersburg said they were called to the 8900 block of McClays Mill Road in Lurgan Township, Franklin County, at 6:04 p.m. Wednesday. Updated 20 hrs ago. Two men...
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A couple was arrested after state police said they went on a crime spree in Pennsylvania and Maryland while driving a stolen truck. On March 20, state police in Somerset went to Big Dog Diesel in Somerset Township for a report of a theft of gasoline, license plates and damage […]
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing.
Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission.
UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO
— Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022
The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water.
“He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday.
Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety.
A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
Just after 8:30, Thursday morning rescue crews from area fire companies along with the Delaware State Police dive team responded to a call for reports of a body in the Christina River. Crews initially responded to the area of Cassidy Drive & Water Street in Newport, just east of Route...
A multi-vehicle crash closed all northbound lanes between exits 41B: Lemoyne and 43: Capitol/2nd Street, according to PennDOT. The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. Traffic cameras show some of the emergency responses including a fire truck and pedestrians walking on the road, plus the standstill of northbound lanes.
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lower Allen Township Police Department is attempting to identify two fraud suspects. Police say the two entered the Hartzdale Drive Walmart on May 10 and allegedly used stolen credit cards to fraudulently purchase prepaid phone cards totaling in excess of $2,000. Get...
Comments / 0