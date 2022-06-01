ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Fulton Elks Lodge hosting Ride to End Hunger

By SAVANNAH NORTON snorton@palltimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFULTON — The Fulton Elks Lodge #830 and Hades Hounds Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club are hosting the Ride to End Hunger on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to benefit local food banks. The ride will start at the Fulton Elks Lodge located at 57...

#Hunger#Elks Lodge#Motorcycle#Charity
