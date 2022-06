TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free Fishing Days allows Kansans to fish without a license on Saturday and Sunday. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says June 4 and 5 are Free Fishing Days in Kansas - when anyone can fish on any public waters without a license. It said the free weekend provides the perfect chance to introduce someone to the joys of angling - like a try-before-you-buy opportunity.

