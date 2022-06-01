Ruth A. Meyer

Arland Odell Brown, 88, of Mabel, Minn., formerly of Coon Rapids, Minn., peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Green Lea Senior Living facility in Mabel. Arland was born on June 23, 1933, to Ada Elvira Knudsen and Arthur Palmer Brown at what is now the Sanford Tracy Medical Center in Tracy, Minn. They resided at and ran the Knudsen family farm South of Revere, Minn., where Arland attended country grade school and Lamberton Middle School. In 1946 they moved to Mabel, Minnesota and ran the Brown home farm for many years. Arland attended Mabel High School and graduated as a member of the 1951 class. After graduation, Arland went to Winona Business School. Upon completion, he worked on various local farms and ended up working for Fairway Foods in Northfield, Minn., as a truck driver and mechanic until his retirement in 1987. He also spent two years in the Army as a Military Police Officer, stationed in Fort Monroe, Va., from 1955-1957. He was also a retired Teamster and former member of the Rifle Legion Drill Team.

