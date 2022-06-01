ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatfield, MN

Ruth A. Meyer

By Fillmore County Journal
Fillmore County Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGod dropped a spit-fire into the world on October 26, 1943. Ruth spent most of her childhood in Chatfield Minn., with her mother Elfrieda, daddy Barry, brothers Chuck, Donald, Sam, and Greg, and sister Tobi. She worked hard, loved the Lord, and generally charmed everyone around with her wit and...

fillmorecountyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fillmore County Journal

Darrell R. Sinclair

Darrell R. Sinclair, 79, of Stewartville, Minn., formerly of Rochester, Minn., died on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home, following a lengthy illness with Parkinson’s Disease. Darrell Robert Sinclair was born on September 9, 1942, to Alfred and Ida (Thompson) Sinclair. He grew up in Decorah, attended Decorah...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Carole Ann (Capelle) Hodson

Carole Ann (Capelle) Hodson, age 81, of Ostrander, Minn., passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Ostrander Care and Rehab where she resided since February 2019. She was born on June 21, 1940, to Audrey (Behrens) and Clarence Capelle, at her maternal grandparents farm in Dover Township, Olmsted County, Minn. She grew up in rural Fillmore County and attended school in Spring Valley, Minn. She was a true cowgirl at heart, loving to ride horses and play guitar. Her parents separated in 1957, divorcing in 1958, and Carole moved with her mother and brother to Rochester, Minn. However, while staying with a close friend, she graduated from Spring Valley in 1958.
OSTRANDER, MN
Fillmore County Journal

Arland Odell Brown

Arland Odell Brown, 88, of Mabel, Minn., formerly of Coon Rapids, Minn., peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the Green Lea Senior Living facility in Mabel. Arland was born on June 23, 1933, to Ada Elvira Knudsen and Arthur Palmer Brown at what is now the Sanford Tracy Medical Center in Tracy, Minn. They resided at and ran the Knudsen family farm South of Revere, Minn., where Arland attended country grade school and Lamberton Middle School. In 1946 they moved to Mabel, Minnesota and ran the Brown home farm for many years. Arland attended Mabel High School and graduated as a member of the 1951 class. After graduation, Arland went to Winona Business School. Upon completion, he worked on various local farms and ended up working for Fairway Foods in Northfield, Minn., as a truck driver and mechanic until his retirement in 1987. He also spent two years in the Army as a Military Police Officer, stationed in Fort Monroe, Va., from 1955-1957. He was also a retired Teamster and former member of the Rifle Legion Drill Team.
MABEL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy