R&R BBQ to host 'Meat and Greet' event with Jaylon Glover, Devaughn Vele and Karene Reid on June 25
Individuals can hang out with Jaylon Glover, Devaughn Vele and Karene Reid on June 25 at R&R BBQ in Midvale.
In partnership with FanNation AllUtes, R&R BBQ will host a 'Meat and Greet' event with current Utah football players, Jaylon Glover, Devaughn Vele and Karene Reid on Saturday, June 25, from 1-3 p.m. at their Bingham Junction location.
Located at 7171 Bingham Jct Blvd , individuals can have lunch with and meet several of Utah's star players. Priced at $35 per person, tickets include a $10 R&R gift card, photo/autograph opportunity with each player, raffle entry and more. Individuals may also take advantage of a group ticket discount which includes four tickets for $125 (normally a $140 value).
Upon arrival, Individuals will check-in and receive their gift cards which can be redeemed inside R&R.
Tickets can be purchased here .
