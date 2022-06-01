ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

R&R BBQ to host 'Meat and Greet' event with Jaylon Glover, Devaughn Vele and Karene Reid on June 25

By FanNation AllUtes
AllUtes
AllUtes
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQrQf_0fxT3G4u00

Individuals can hang out with Jaylon Glover, Devaughn Vele and Karene Reid on June 25 at R&R BBQ in Midvale.

In partnership with FanNation AllUtes, R&R BBQ will host a 'Meat and Greet' event with current Utah football players, Jaylon Glover, Devaughn Vele and Karene Reid on Saturday, June 25, from 1-3 p.m. at their Bingham Junction location.

Located at 7171 Bingham Jct Blvd , individuals can have lunch with and meet several of Utah's star players. Priced at $35 per person, tickets include a $10 R&R gift card, photo/autograph opportunity with each player, raffle entry and more. Individuals may also take advantage of a group ticket discount which includes four tickets for $125 (normally a $140 value).

Upon arrival, Individuals will check-in and receive their gift cards which can be redeemed inside R&R.

Tickets can be purchased here .

For more information, follow FanNation AllUtes on all social media channels.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Brand new food hall opens in Salt Lake County

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers, get ready as a brand new food hall joins the Utah dining scene. Block Party 2700, a new community food hall celebrated its grand opening on May 31 and is officially open for diners. The new food destination features restaurants serving a variety of delicious fare including Italian cuisine, […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Stay at the luxurious Grand America Hotel

KUTV — Why not have a staycation this weekend?. Book your stay at The Grand America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS Channel 2, 2 pm on KMYU, and 3 pm on KJZZ.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Midvale, UT
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
ABC4

Popular Utah-based coffee chain opens another location

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Coffee lovers, get ready as a popular Utah coffee chain comes to Spanish Fork. Black Rifle Coffee Company is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at 713 E. 800 N. in Spanish Fork. This new shop marks the company’s third brick-and-mortar store in Utah. Currently, Black Rifle Coffee […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Park City High senior sets three powerlifting world records

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City High School senior, class of 2022, Ian Steele Morris set three new IPL World Junior Powerlifting records for his weight class at the 2022 U.S. Powerlifting Association National Championship Tuesday in Atlanta. Powerlifting world records. In the 275-pound weight class at the USPA...
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah Football#Football Players#Food Drink#R R Bbq#Fannation
Gephardt Daily

LDS Church will soon allow temple attendance without appointment

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have announced a change geared to help members resume regular worship in temples. A Friday morning news release from the Church points out that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Amy Roberts: Under the Banner of Suppression

When I first moved to Park City roughly two decades ago, the friends and family I was leaving threw me a going away party. Some brought small gifts, mostly “remember me” tokens like framed photographs taken at some point over the course of our relationship. There were a few gag gifts too, like a heated nose warmer and a bottle of wine for my ‘emergency rations’ supply. Back then, you still had to be a member to get into a bar in Utah, and most of the outside world assumed it was incredibly difficult to purchase alcohol in the state. They weren’t wrong about the inconvenience, at least considering I was leaving a state with drive-through liquor stores, but I’ve never found reason to be fearful of a shortage.
PARK CITY, UT
QSR magazine

Super Chix Opens Fourth Utah Restaurant

SUPER CHIX (www.superchix.com) announced the opening of its fourth restaurant in Utah and first location in Salt Lake County, in Riverton. The new SUPER CHIX restaurant is located in the Mountain View Village Shopping Center, at 4599 W Partridge Hill Ln. (134th South), Riverton, Utah – 385/887-8874. “Mountain View...
RIVERTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Avelo drops service, while Allegiant puts services on hold at Ogden airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Two low-cost airliners are leaving Ogden-Hinkley Airport. The departures leave the regional airport with no commercial airliners. According to the Ogden Standard-Examiner, the departures of Allegiant Air and Avelo Airlines come as Ogden leverages funds of $1 million for commercial flight expansion. Avelo, is an...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Salt Lake City

Check out these rooftop bars in Salt Lake City

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these open-air spots. 1. The Green PigDetails: Catch a game or keep busy with this downtown pub's weekly event lineup, featuring Open Blues Jam, trivia and karaoke.Yes, but: On a nice day the roof fills up fast, so be flexible.Go when: You want to hang with friends over drinks and bites.Address: 31 East 400 South. Photo courtesy of The Green Pig Pub.2. Piper DownDetails: Relax on the laid-back patio atop this Olde World pub.Perks: Fire pit and shade from the sun.Address: 1492 South State St. Photo courtesy of Piper Down.3. Poplar Street PubDetails: A downtown bar and grill slinging burgers, handmade pizza and cold drinks.Best for: Patrons who want something a step above typical "bar food."Address: 242 South 200 West.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

International Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the summer months descend upon Utah, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the warm weather with tasty eats. The International Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer, bringing the wonderfully unique flavors of the world to Utah foodies. The festival will be held at the Utah State Fairpark […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Bringing shoplifters in Utah to justice

SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a shoplifting epidemic in America. A recent survey of small-business owners found that a majority (54%) experienced an increase in shoplifting in 2021. And for this blatant theft, honest customers are paying the price. A county attorney in Utah explains how prosecuting shoplifters can be difficult.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Highway husky seen romping around I-15 interchange had 'quite the adventure'

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A dog that found its way onto I-15 during the Wednesday morning commute is now having a little downtime after a day of racing around Salt Lake County. Every I-15 commuter knows there are certain times of the day when drivers can just expect traffic to slow down. During the drive on June 1, though, it wasn't an increase of vehicles that decreased the highway speeds.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

DABC speaks on changes to Utah liquor laws, new name

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, residents across Utah are raising their glasses as Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) has made numerous adjustments to liquor laws that will officially go into effect today, June 1. This morning at 10:15 a.m. DABC Director Tiffany Carlson will acknowledge the department’s new name, announce its new […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Friday morning 2.5 micro earthquake rattles Magna

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — The city near the epicenter of 2020's major earthquake got a jolt Friday morning, according to the U of U Seismograph Stations. A 2.5 micro earthquake was recorded about 2 miles northeast of Magna just after 5 a.m. It was not the alarm clock many...
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

A list of all the changes that were made to Utah’s liquor laws on June 1

UTAH (ABC4) – Yesterday, representatives of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced a grocery list of changes that were made to the organization which went into effect June 1.   The event, held at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, kicked-off with an emphasis on the department’s new name and mission statement. As noted by […]
UTAH STATE
AllUtes

AllUtes

Salt Lake Cty, UT
58
Followers
133
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

AllUtes is a FanNation channel covering University of Utah athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/utah

Comments / 0

Community Policy