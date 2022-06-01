ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The new Chevrolet Bolt will be the cheapest electric vehicle in the US

By Matt McFarland
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

General Motors announced Wednesday that it's cut the price of the most affordable Chevrolet Bolt to $26,595, making it the cheapest electric vehicle in the...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 18

David Merrill
1d ago

Maybe Chevrolet would like to send me one to test I’m a 75-year-old Vietnam vet I could use a free car

Reply
6
Related
gmauthority.com

GM Hit With Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission Lawsuit

GM is facing another class-action lawsuit related to the performance of its 8LXX eight-speed automatic transmission. This latest lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan and involves 2019 to 2022 model year Chevy, GMC and Cadillac vehicles that were purchased after March 1st, 2019, according to Car Complaints. Plaintiffs claim the 8LXX transmissions in their GM vehicles are prone to jerking, hesitation, surging and lurching while the vehicle is in operation and that GM has been aware of these alleged issues since as early as 2013.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Economy#Bolt#Lg
CarBuzz.com

A 750-HP Ford Mustang For $9,000 Sounds Like A Killer Deal

Muscle cars are known for cheap power. That's practically their founding principle and one that runs back to the early days of the pony car. It's something the Ford Mustang GT tries to carry forward into the modern era, despite how expensive new cars are right now. American tuning company Roush would like to make your Mustang's horsepower-per-dollar ratio come up by a little, and as such has introduced a new supercharger.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Nissan
komando.com

$100 for a tank of gas? Top 10 most expensive vehicles at the pump

Gas prices have been hitting record highs, and it’s getting more difficult to justify a leisurely drive to nowhere. People have been turning to or considering alternative fuel vehicles to reduce the impact of the climbing cost of gas. Electric cars don’t need gas to operate, so it should be cheaper to own one, right? Not exactly. Tap or click here for our report on the cost of ownership for an EV.
TRAFFIC
CBS DFW

Ford issues 3 recalls including one for engine fire risk

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford is asking the owners of some 350,000 vehicles to take them to dealers for repairs involving three separate recalls, including one advising to park outdoors because of an engine fire risk.Ford says in government documents posted May 19 that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.But the company says fires can happen even while the engines are off. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles. One person was burned. It's recommending that the SUVs be parked outdoors and away from buildings....
Fortune

Lumber bubble 2.0 just burst—here’s when to expect the best deals

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Since the beginning of the pandemic, lumber prices have been more volatile than at almost any other time in history, leading to some major headaches for homebuilders and buyers. In...
INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
CARS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy