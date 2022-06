Shoppers can use EBT food-benefit cards to buy fruits, vegetables and baked goods at the Methow Valley Farmers Market in Twisp for the first time this year. To use an EBT card, people need to exchange the EBT value for a wooden token at the table near the entrance to the Methow Valley Community Center. In addition to fresh produce, the tokens can be used to purchase honey, processed foods like pickles and jams, and plants that bear food.

METHOW, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO