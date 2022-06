OLYMPIA - Beginning June 1, 2022, the minimum age requirement to take the all-online hunter education course in Washington state will increase to 18. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife implemented an all-online hunter education course for students nine years of age and up. The online only option will now only be available for those 18 years of age and up.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO