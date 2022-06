This weekend honors our 2022 graduates. They say it takes a village, and I’m not sure our Liberty Bell High School students know that for this coming week, they are truly local celebrities. Heck, there’s even a parade in their honor. One silver lining of the pandemic: a beloved community tradition has emerged in the parade of grads where anyone can share in the pride and celebrate their passage alongside their more intimate familial and friendship circles.

TWISP, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO