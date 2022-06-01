ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Man charged with attempting to take Taser from UTPB officer

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 2 days ago

A University of Texas Permian Basin officer investigating a man he thought might be intoxicated ended up having to battle for his Taser Friday night.

According to a UTPB report, officers stopped Brandon Pierson, 23, as he was walking down the middle of a road on campus shortly before 10 p.m. because they thought he might be intoxicated. Pierson tried to evade them and when they went to take him into custody, he resisted and tried to take one of the officer’s Taser.

Pierson, who had already been criminally trespassed from the university, was arrested on suspicion of evading arrest, resisting arrest, attempting to take a weapon from an officer and criminal trespass, the report stated.

The Denver, Texas resident remained in the Ector County jail as of Wednesday on surety bonds totaling $11,000.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC Big 2 News

Man caught on camera trying to steal more than $100 worth of brisket

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Midland Police Department says that the suspect was caught on camera trying to steal more than $100 worth of brisket from a grocery store last week. Officers need your help in finding this man pictured below, who police say tried to steal 3 packages of brisket […]
ABC Big 2 News

Woman charged with assaulting girlfriend

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late last week after police said she assaulted her girlfriend. Rebecca Warrington, 39, has been charged with Assault.  According to an affidavit, on May 30, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to an apartment in the 6900 block of Cross B Road to investigate after […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Louisiana man arrested in Odessa with stolen gun

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Louisiana man was arrested this week after police said he was caught with drugs and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop. 32-year-old Kyle Green, of Farmerville, LA, has been charged with drug possession, theft of a firearm, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.  According to an affidavit, on June 1, an […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring Police Department investigating theft

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these individuals? Big Spring Howard County Crime Stoppers need your help finding three people who police say were caught on camera stealing. On May 30th around 7:12 pm, Big Spring Police responded to a call regarding a theft at Wal-Mart located in the 200 block of W. […]
BIG SPRING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Ector County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Ector County, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Woman stabs dog during burglary, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she stabbed a man, damaged his vehicle, then burglarized his home and stabbed his dog. Jericha Martinez, 27, has been charged with burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.  According to an affidavit, on May 30, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tipster recognizes tattoos, helps OPD identify burglar

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he robbed a store late last month. 28-year-old Bret Michael Asencio has been charged with burglary.  According to an affidavit, on May 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to Envios Mi Tierra located at 610 N County Road West to investigate […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspects in home invasion arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested late last month in connection with a home invasion and burglary that left one Odessa man handcuffed to a bed for hours. Russell Vanover, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony, Failure to Identify,  Parole Violation, and Possession. Jose Yanez, 36, has […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of choking ex after forcing his way into her home

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and attacked her. Delton Djuan Jackson, 31, has been charged with burglary, assault by strangulation, and interfering with an emergency call.  According to an affidavit, on May 31, a woman called 911 to report an […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taser#Utpb
NewsWest 9

Walmart near I-20 in Midland evacuated due to fire

MIDLAND, Texas — The Walmart off of I-20 in Midland was evacuated Friday night due to a fire. Midland Police say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is unclear. It was put out by around 10 p.m. Police are working to gather more information on the...
MIDLAND, TX
Hobbs News-Sun

Hobbsan arrested for robbery

A Hobbs man was arrested after allegedly stealing a pair of shoes and a cellphone from a kid and then threatening to shoot him. Johnny Thompson, 18, of Hobbs, was arrested on May 23 and charged with robbery, a third-degree felony. On April 18, Hobbs Police Department officers were dispatched...
HOBBS, NM
cbs7.com

Agencies in Midland and Odessa take part in “Operation Lost Souls”

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, Homeland Security Investigations in El Paso announced that “Operation Lost Souls” located 70 missing children in west Texas. Out of the 70 missing children located, 40 of them were recovered in the Midland/Odessa area. The youngest child found here was 13 years old.
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for porch pirate

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Midland Police Department, is asking for help from the community to identify a woman suspected of stealing packages.  According to a Facebook post, on May 28, the woman pictured below was seen walking through the neighborhood in the 3000 block of Goddard. She was caught […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Man found last week died from broken neck

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Last week, 55-year-old Jimmy Jimenez Jr. was found dead inside a home in the 800 block of N Adams after the Odessa Police Department responded to a medical call. On May 26, 48-year-old Anthony Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault. Later, Anthony was also charged with Murder. Now an affidavit […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested after threatening off-duty officer

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after police said he threatened to shoot and kill an off-duty officer. Zachary Prince, 29, has been charged with Retaliation.  According to an affidavit, on May 17, a detective with the Midland Police Department was working in an “off-duty capacity” at Rockin Rodeo Bar […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man arrested following Smoker’s Outlet incident

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after an incident at Smoker’s Outlet turned physical. 41-year-old Germanus Robert Finnegan has been charged with interfering with an emergency call, assault by strangulation, and public intoxication.  The incident happened on May 21, according to an affidavit. Around 6:30 p.m., an officer with the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland woman charged after assaulting husband multiple times

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last week after police said she assaulted her husband multiple times and then harmed herself. Julie Lynn Luna, 51, has been charged with continuous family violence.  According to an arrest affidavit, on May 25, officers with the Midland Police Department were dispatched to a DK store at […]
MIDLAND, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: May 31, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 7 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Guadalupe Armando Sarzosa, 36, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center on...
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating incident at local water park

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating a weekend incident at Sherwood Park Aquatic Center after the pool manager called to report a kid with a gun at the park.  According to OPD, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The pool manager said he tried to approach the kid, but the […]
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
2K+
Followers
422
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy