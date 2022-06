A24 and Plan B announced in May that they would be once again teaming up for their next film, Wizards! with Pete Davidson and Franz Rogowski slated to be in the starring roles. Today, it was announced that Orlando Bloom will be the newest cast member joining the upcoming project. Details of Bloom's character weren't shared, but what we do know is the film will follow Davidson and Rogowski, who play a pair of pothead beach-bar operators. The two stumble across some stolen goods that bring the two hapless stoners a lot of trouble that could have been avoided if they had just left it alone.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO