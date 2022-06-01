ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Where to Watch and Stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Free Online

By Epicsteam Team
epicstream.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCast: Chris Pratt Zoe Saldana Dave Bautista Vin Diesel Bradley Cooper. The Guardians must fight to keep their newfound family together as they unravel the mysteries of Peter Quill's true parentage. Is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have Guardians of the Galaxy Vol....

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista says he has reached the ‘end of his journey’ with Marvel

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Chris Pratt Calls Filming Big Budget Marvel Movie Thor: Love And Thunder ‘Neat’ And It’s The Most On Brand Thing I’ve Ever Heard

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth presence in the film world, with every new blockbuster highly anticipated before its release. The next project coming down the line is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which will mark the first time that a hero has been given a fourth solo movie. The upcoming Marvel movie will also feature an appearance by the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Chris Pratt calling filming the big budget blockbuster “neat” is the most on brand thing I’ve ever heard.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

She-Hulk Finally Unveils First Trailer and Release Date

MCU fans have been looking forward to the She-Hulk series ever since it was announced back in 2019 as part of the upcoming Disney+ MCU slate. The series has been in the works for a while now with production wrapped in August last year. Now, after a very long wait, we finally have our first full look at the highly-anticipated MCU series.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Saldana
Person
James Gunn
Person
Chris Pratt
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum Free Online

Cast: Keanu Reeves Halle Berry Laurence Fishburne Mark Dacascos Asia Kate Dillon. Super-assassin John Wick returns with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, John Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Marvel's She-Hulk Trailer Shows Off Tatiana Maslany In All Her Green Glory, Plus Mark Ruffalo

Following her time on Orphan Black and the first season of HBO’s Perry Mason, Tatiana Maslany is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress stars as Jennifer Walters in Disney+’s She-Hulk series, which is now officially titled She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and today the first trailer for the show finally dropped. Watch the above video to see Maslany’s Jennifer in all her green glory, plus some of Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner/Hulk in action.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Updated Look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's CGI

We're just a few months away from the debut of She-Hulk: Attorney of Law, a new Disney+ series that will bring Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first full trailer for the series was released earlier this month, and it garnered a number of reactions, ranging from hype about the series' lighthearted tone and Marvel connections, to comments and questions about the CGI used to bring She-Hulk to life. With VFX work factoring into the changes or delays of a number of blockbuster projects, many wondered how She-Hulk's CGI could evolve between now and when the series releases — and it looks like we've started to get our answer. Disney+'s official landing page for She-Hulk reveals an already-updated version of the trailer, which shows some subtle differences in the CGI work on She-Hulk's face.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Virgin Tv#Espn#Hulu#Disney Plus#Disney#National Geographic
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Wrong Turn 2: Dead End Free Online

Cast: Erica Leerhsen Henry Rollins Texas Battle Crystal Lowe Daniella Alonso. Retired military commander Colonel Dale Murphy hosts the simulated post-apocalyptic reality show where participants are challenged to survive a remote West Virginia wasteland. But the show turns into a nightmarish showdown when each realizes they are being hunted by an inbred family of cannibals determined to make them all dinner!
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Star Bruce Campbell Hilariously Agrees to Replace Amber Heard as Mera

People are still reeling days after the result of Johnny Depp's multi-million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard was released and now that the dust has finally settled, I think it would be safe to say that the Aquaman actress' career is in jeopardy after she lost the highly-publicized case. Amber...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Sam Witwer Mocks Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Latest Tweet

Obi-Wan Kenobi is off to a great start and I think it's already safe to say at this point that the Star Wars spinoff series has exceeded expectations. Speaking of, many fans are looking forward to a possible appearance from Sith Lord Darth Maul in the series and while we've yet to confirm whether or not he's part of the show, actor Sam Witwer has been teasing his return to the galaxy far, far away for months now.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke Free Online

Cast: Shaffy Bello-Akinrimisi Funke Akindele Joke Silva Kate Henshaw-Nuttal Rahama Sadau. The Beecroft family are ready to spend all of Chief Daddy's inheritance, but not if the CEO of his company has anything to do with it. Is Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke on Netflix?. Yes, Chief Daddy 2:...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Fantastic Beasts 3' Is Now Streaming

The new Fantastic Beasts movie is already streaming on HBO Max, but it's hard to say if that means anything in particular for the future of the franchise. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore premiered in theaters on Wednesday, April 6 and then dropped on HBO Max on Monday, May 30. Between the franchise's controversies and poor reviews, this may be our last trip to Hogwarts for quite some time.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Transformers: The Last Knight Free Online

Cast: Mark Wahlberg Josh Duhamel Stanley Tucci Anthony Hopkins Laura Haddock. Autobots and Decepticons are at war, with humans on the sidelines. Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Is Transformers:...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Johnny Depp Was Recast in 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Amid His Abuse Allegations

For some reason, Warner Bros. continues to make Fantastic Beasts movies. The franchise has been plagued by problems since its inception, chief among them the fact that screenwriter J.K. Rowling has become a much more controversial figure since her original Harry Potter novels were published. Now that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is available on HBO Max, some are wondering why Johnny Depp is no longer in the cast.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy