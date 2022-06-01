Jeff Howe talking UT football, including…

The Cowboys had a plan for April’s draft. Refusing to adhere to the normal mantra, the specifically wanted to get specific guys to fill their specific needs, and they stuck to that plan throughout. They admitted to gauging the flow of the draft to determine which of two players they had to take to start Day 2 and give the better odds the other prospect would still be there in the third round. They drafted Ole Miss edge Sam Williams over South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert and played the waiting game to see if Tolbert could fall to No. 88.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO